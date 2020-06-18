Zoom in for four more fun nights of Twelfth Night

Members of a St Albans theatre company are bringing back their production of Twelfth Night for a further four performances on Zoom.

Following the resounding success of their online Shakespeare adaptation, the run has been extended due to popular demand.

You can see the Maltings Theatre’s highly entertaining musical production again over the next four Fridays.

‘Twelfth Night – Live!’ premiered on Zoom over three nights only last week and was a complete sellout – and an audience and critical hit.

Maltings-based theatre company OVO will present Shakespeare’s play again on June 19, June 26, July 3 and July 10, all at 8.15pm.

Artistic director Adam Nichols said: “During our sellout run of three nights on Zoom we performed to over 500 people – that’s about 200 more than we could have reached if we’d performed at the theatre over the same number of nights.

“Via ticket sales we were able to pay the cast and creative team and to invest in new technology.”

Shakespeare meets Postmodern Jukebox in this interactive virtual version of the Bard’s romantic comedy with the action set on a luxury cruise liner at the height of the Roaring Twenties.

The actors welcome their Zoom audience on board the glamorous SS Illyria for its maiden voyage, where the action takes place amid singing and dancing and much audience participation.

Music and songs by the likes of Rihanna, Britney Spears, Radiohead are performed by the company of actor/musicians.

Expect to hear tracks such as Material Girl, Oops!... I Did It Again, and Livin’ La Vida Loca.

Adam Nichols added: “We’ve had some great audience feedback, proving that audiences are hungry for a live experience and are happy to pay a reasonable price for a ticket.

“Following all this encouragement we’ve decided to push the boat out – our show is set on a 1920s cruiseship! – and perform the show again, live, for the next four Friday nights.

“It’ll be a last chance situation; after that we’ll be presenting some new ideas from the Maltings Theatre repertoire.”

The production was originally staged at the Maltings Theatre in St Albans, and The Rose Playhouse, Bankside, in London.

In the Zoom production, actors double as technicians and musicians and the audience is encouraged to dress up and bring their own cocktails and props to the show.

Adam Nichols continued: “With ticket prices fixed at £10, it’s a great deal for our regular audiences as well as an exciting opportunity for us to reach audiences around the UK and internationally.

“Audiences will also be able to meet the cast in ‘breakout’ areas, and there will be a post-show chat with cast members Anna Franklin and David Widdowson.

“Proceeds from ticket sales will go towards supporting actors and creatives as well as securing the future of The Maltings Theatre.”

Tickets cost £10 from the box office on 0333 666 4466 or online at http://maltingstheatre.co.uk/twelfthnight and https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/ovo