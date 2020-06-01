Wonderful response to hug Hertford Theatre appeal

Hertford Theatre has received tremendous support from the local community and has filled its windows with 'hugs' from audience members Hertford Theatre

While closed amid the coronavirus crisis, one Hertfordshire theatre has reached out to the local community asking for a hug.

#HugHertfordTheatre is reaching out to the local community asking for a hug with pictures, messages and drawing on display in the theatre's windows.

Hertford Theatre has been closed to the public since March 17, with a number of staff furloughed.

However, to keep their audiences, regular visitors and fans engaged with the arts and culture of the county town, creatives are filling the theatre’s 51 metres of window space in The Wash with heartwarming #HugHertfordTheatre messages.

They requested colourful drawings, pictures/photos of families, friends and audiences at Hertford Theatre or drawings and photos of a favourite show, a happy memory or a film or class they have attended.

They have even had people make bunting to hang up, write stories and poems about their memories of the theatre, and children drawing themselves performing on stage.

Theatre director Rhys Thomas said: “We are delighted that our community have been so supportive and creative and we are genuinely touched with the reaction. Thank you Hertford!”

The theatre and cinema’s aim is to get enough creative work and photos to wrap around the entire theatre, and with 51 metres of window to fill, that’s a lot of hugs!

Want to get involved?

Here’s how:

1) Scan in or take a photo of your work and email pictures and photos to ben.cannell@hertfordtheatre.com

2) Post Hugs to Ben Cannell, Hertford Theatre, The Wash, Hertford, SG141PS.

3) Pop them through the theatre’s letterbox if you are passing, but please observe the strict social distancing rules and wash your hands before and after.