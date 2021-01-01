Advanced search

Alice in Wonderland to be this year's Hertford Theatre panto

PUBLISHED: 18:08 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:15 16 February 2020

Last year's Hertford Theatre Christmas show The Snow Queen.

Last year's Hertford Theatre Christmas show The Snow Queen.

Producers have announced details of this year's Hertford pantomime - with tickets going on sale this week.

The Snow Queen at Hertford Theatre last year.

Hertford Theatre's 2020 panto is going to be The Curious Adventures of Alice in Wonderland.

A real highlight of the theatre's calendar, the family-friendly Christmas show will open on November 28 and run until January 1, 2021.

Tickets for Hertford Theatre's festive treat go on sale at 10am on Friday, February 21.

Following the box office success of last year's production of The Snow Queen, The Curious Adventures of Alice in Wonderland promises another fabulous, all-singing, all-dancing show for all the family.

Join the Christmas adventure of a lifetime as our intrepid explorer, Alice, stumbles and tumbles into a land packed full of magic and mayhem.

Watch in wonder as she chases the hip-hop, tick tock of the White Rabbits' clock into a world of Cheshire Cat grins, mushroom-munching curious caterpillars, tummy-busting tea parties, and Queen-sized mountains of hearty jam tarts.

Inspired by the world-famous Lewis Carroll stories, The Curious Adventures of Alice in Wonderland is brought to you by the same team that have created all of the unique Christmas shows at Hertford Theatre in recent years.

With a brilliant blend of top-quality storytelling, superb singing, toe-tapping dancing, buckets of audience participation and a great big dollop of festive fun, this is one Christmas tea party you will not want to miss.

The professional production will be written and directed especially for Hertford audiences by the theatre's very own director, Rhys Thomas.

Suitable for ages three plus, there will be a relaxed performance on Tuesday, December 29 at 11am for anyone who may benefit from a more relaxed theatre environment, including younger children.

To book tickets online, visit www.hertfordtheatre.com or call 01992 531500.

