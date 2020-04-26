Welwyn Garden City theatre creatives await GB panto awards results
PUBLISHED: 16:36 26 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:37 26 April 2020
Archant
Creatives at Campus West will discover this week whether the Welwyn Garden City pantomime has won a coveted national award.
The annual Great British Pantomime Awards were due to be held at The Shaw Theatre, London, today (Sunday, April 26).
Welwyn Hatfield production Snow White was shortlisted for one of the prestigious panto awards.
However, with theatres currently closed due to coronavirus outbreak restrictions, the award winners will now be announced in batches online from Wednesday, April 29 until May 3.
Directed by Jonas Cemm, Campus West show Snow White is among the five nominees in the Best Script category.
Writer Brad Fitt is up against James Barry for Theatre Royal Winchester’s production of Dick Whittington, Lyndsay Maples’ script for Cinderella at The Courtyard in Hereford, Richard Gauntlett’s version of Cinderella at Norwich Theatre Royal, and Samuel Holmes, who wrote Cinderella for the Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham.
The trophy winners will be announced on The Great British Pantomime Awards’ Facebook and Twitter from 7.30pm each night.
You can find the awards on Twitter @GBPantoAwards
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.