One-woman show Good Girl coming to Welwyn Garden City theatre

Tammy Wall will appear in one-woman show Good Girl at the Barn Theatre Studio in Welwyn Garden City. Supplied by Barn Theatre

A bold and funny one-woman show with “a strong message” opens at a Welwyn Garden City theatre this week.

Well-known local theatre performer Tammy Wall stars in Good Girl at the Barn Theatre Studio.

The 60-seat Barn Studio opened six years ago to provide both a state-of-the-art rehearsal space for Barn Youth and an intimate performance venue for experimental, avant-garde, or just plain unsuitable-for-main-house theatre.

Since then it’s more than earned its keep, presenting a mix of UK debut pieces, performance poetry, music and one or two wonderfully offensive productions.

Now Coral Walton, the Barn Studio’s artistic director, is directing Tammy Wall in Good Girl, a one-woman show that’s perfect for this intimate space.

Wall came across the play by accident, while watching a Dame Emma Thompson interview on YouTube, and Walton was impressed with the find.

She said: “This new piece of writing by Naomi Sheldon looks at GG’s sexual awakening as she tells the story of her growing up through the 1990s into the present day. It has something to say.

“Not always a comfortable watch, this wonderful piece of writing is described by Emma Thompson as ‘cutting edge truth and hilarity from one of the freshest young voices this century’.”

Tammy Wall sold-out the Barn Studio in 2017 with Tell Me On a Sunday, which went on to take Best Actress Award, Most Creative Director (Coral Walton again) and Audience Appreciation awards at Welwyn Drama Festival.

She’s feeling excited and empowered to return to the Studio with a play that speaks to her own experience.

“Good Girl is a proper ‘girl power play’, but about feelings. It has a strong message; don’t be ashamed of who you are.”

Naomi Sheldon’s tale of adolescence, and of struggling to be what people think you should be while feeling emotions in the most extreme way, struck a chord with both critics and audience at the 2017 Edinburgh Festival.

GG has been told she is, or should be, a ‘good girl’ many times in her life, but what exactly do they expect from her?

GG thinks she feels ‘too much’, can’t understand what the ball of love or hate or whatever it is building in the pit of her stomach is there for or why she feels anger, sadness or joy so fiercely.

Good Girl is a story of too much and not enough. It’s a bit Sex in the City – explicit, boldly truthful, funny and relevant.

It comes with a very cool soundtrack, and a content warning.

But don’t be put off, this is perfect Studio material, performed by an actor at the top of her game.

Good Girl runs from Thursday, April 11 to Saturday, April 13, at 8pm.

Tickets cost £10, with only 50 a night to be had.

• Visit www.barntheatre.co.uk to book tickets for Good Girl.