Welwyn Garden City theatre postpones productions due to coronavirus concerns

Productions at the Barn Theatre in Welwyn Garden City have been postponed due to concerns over coronavirus. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2017

Two forthcoming productions at Welwyn Garden City's Barn Theatre have been postponed as a precaution due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Noël Coward's Waiting in The Wings was due to open at the Barn Theatre on Friday, March 20, with the play's run finishing on Saturday, March 28.

City of Tomorrow by Glyn Maxwell was scheduled to follow from Friday, April 24 until Saturday, May 2.

Both productions have now been called off by creatives at the theatre in Handside Lane.

Simon Parr, chairman of the Barn Theatre Club, said: 'In the last couple of days the situation with the COVID-19 virus has escalated across the country, and we have begun to see our own friends affected by it.

'We have a couple of suspected cases amongst our members, and casts in rehearsal.

'In response to the understandable concern, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone the runs of both Waiting in the Wings and City of Tomorrow until a later date, when concerns have subsided.

'As yet we do not know when that will be.'

Theatre-goers with tickets will be able to get a refund or attend when the shows are rescheduled.

The Barn's chairman added: 'Ticket holders will have the opportunity of a refund, or of their ticket being transferred to a new date when we are able to put the show on.

'Details will be sent to current ticket holders in the coming days.

'I apologise for any inconvenience or upset, and I would not wish to spread any undue concern.

'At this stage only these two plays are affected: should that situation change I will let you know as soon as possible.'

Visit www.barntheatre.co.uk for the latest from the Barn Theatre.