City of Tomorrow in the spotlight with live cast reading on Zoom

Glyn Maxwell wrote City of Tomorrow, which will be performed by members of the Barn Theatre to commemorate Welwyn Garden City's centenary. Barn Theatre

Following hot on the heels of the Barn Theatre’s live streaming of The Best Man this week comes a second Glyn Maxwell play – City of Tomorrow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lou Wallace is one of the 15-strong cast who will be reading City of Tomorrow from their own homes. Lou Wallace is one of the 15-strong cast who will be reading City of Tomorrow from their own homes.

There will be a live full cast Zoom reading of City of Tomorrow on Friday, December 18 and Saturday, December 19.

Planned to be part of the celebrations to mark the WGC centenary, the Barn was scheduled to open the play’s run with a charity preview back in April, in aid of Herts Young Homeless. Then came lockdown.

Poet and playwright Glyn Maxwell grew up in Guessens Road where, in the 90s, the family garden became the stage for his early productions, when audiences included actor Michael Sheen, Greg Doran, now artistic director of the RSC, and poet Simon Armitage.

Maxwell’s work has since been staged in London and New York.

His epic poem Time’s Fool, a 20th century rail-borne reincarnation of The Flying Dutchman, is currently being written for screen.

There’s no release date yet, but it will be directed by Paul King, director of the Paddington films.

His poetry book, How the Hell Are You, has been shortlisted for the T.S. Eliot Prize, which will be announced in January.

City of Tomorrow, Maxwell’s lyrical play about Welwyn Garden City, was originally commissioned in 2011 by Brigid Lamar, then artistic director of the Watford Palace Theatre, and revived in 2014 to mark the centenary of the birth of Dylan Thomas and in homage to Under Milk Wood.

It takes place at the town’s birthday celebrations, where Adam, a well-meaning schoolboy from the posh side of town, encounters Gemma, sarcastic, unimpressed from the wrong side of the tracks.

As they wander through their strange green birthplace, quarrelling and flirting and pretending they don’t care, they start to hear voices from those hundred years of English life, from the innocent early days of dances and drama clubs, through the pre-war Blackshirts, the Blitz, and refugees, to the fading of community, the rise of celebrity culture, and the longer shadows of modern life.

Last year, when the WGC centenary committee asked him to write something to celebrate Welwyn Garden City’s 100 years, he “took it down from the shelf and started rewriting it for 2020”.

“We were two weeks into rehearsing when the pandemic arrived and sent us all into isolation,” said Maxwell.

“We may be able to present it on stage in 2021, or maybe not until 2022, but we felt strongly that it should have its moment in the light during the anniversary year 2020.

“So, we decided that the best – possibly only – way to present City of Tomorrow in 2020 was to do a live Zoom reading of it, which is scheduled for Friday, December 18 and Saturday, December 19.”

With the cast of 15, all reading from their homes, that feels like an ambitious undertaking, but he’s not fazed.

“The vagaries of a live performance, with the considerable risk of glitches, is worth it for the sense of festive communal fun and ceremonial occasion.

“Hopefully we can do it to a high standard and so tell the story in the year it was intended.

“I think two live events close to Christmas, marking both the town’s 100th and Barn’s 50th, will be very cheering for the wider community, and more fun than doing a Zoom recording.

“We’ll also ask for donations to help the Barn recover from the months of darkness.”

Barn actor/directors, Danny Swanson and Jan Palmer Sayer, bring their Zoom theatre experience to the production, with expert help on the technical side from John Cook who, along with the rest of his profession, has not been on stage for a while, and likes the idea of a live performance.

“We’re on a rollercoaster together,” he said, “we get off at the interval, and then we all get back on again.”

For more details, and to book your place, and make a donation, go to www.barntheatre.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.