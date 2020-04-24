Advanced search

Watch Benedict Cumberbatch in Frankenstein with National Theatre at home

PUBLISHED: 13:48 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:54 24 April 2020

The Creature (Jonny Lee Miller) and Victor Frankenstein (Benedict Cumberbatch) in National Theatre Live's Frankenstein. Picture: Catherine Ashmore

The Creature (Jonny Lee Miller) and Victor Frankenstein (Benedict Cumberbatch) in National Theatre Live's Frankenstein. Picture: Catherine Ashmore

Catherine Ashmore

Fancy seeing Benedict Cumberbatch in Frankenstein from the comfort of your own home?

De Lacey (Karl Johnson) and The Creature (Benedict Cumberbatch) in National Theatre Live's Frankenstein. Picture: Catherine AshmoreDe Lacey (Karl Johnson) and The Creature (Benedict Cumberbatch) in National Theatre Live's Frankenstein. Picture: Catherine Ashmore

With theatres and cinemas across the country closed due to coronavirus restrictions, the National Theatre has announced its latest digital programming.

National Theatre Live recordings of Frankenstein starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Antony & Cleopatra with Ralph Fiennes will be streamed on YouTube as part of National Theatre at Home.

This new initiative is bringing NT content to the public accessed from their homes during the coronavirus lockdown.

The NT Live broadcast of Danny Boyle’s production of Frankenstein filmed at the National Theatre in 2011 will be screened from Thursday via the National Theatre’s YouTube channel.

The production sees Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller alternating the roles of Victor Frankenstein and his creation.

The two versions will be shown across two nights – April 30 and May 1.

Childlike in his innocence but grotesque in form, Frankenstein’s bewildered creature is cast out into a hostile universe by his horror-struck maker.

Meeting with cruelty wherever he goes, the increasingly desperate and vengeful creature determines to track down his creator and strike a terrifying deal.

Elizabeth Lavenza (Naomie Harris) and The Creature (Jonny Lee Miller) in National Theatre Live's Frankenstein. Picture: Catherine AshmoreElizabeth Lavenza (Naomie Harris) and The Creature (Jonny Lee Miller) in National Theatre Live's Frankenstein. Picture: Catherine Ashmore

You can watch both versions of Frankenstein on the National Theatre’s YouTube channel with Benedict Cumberbatch performing as the creature from April 30 at 7pm, to May 7 at 7pm.

Jonny Lee Miller is performing as the creature from May 1 at 7pm, to May 8 at 7pm.

Simon Godwin’s sell-out production of Shakespeare’s Antony & Cleopatra featuring the Evening Standard Theatre Award-winning performances by Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo as the famous lovers will be streamed on May 7.

Both productions will be free to stream, premiering at 7pm, and then available on demand for seven days.

Ralph Fiennes, from The English Patient and James Bond movie Spectre, and Sophie Okonedo (Chimerica, Hotel Rwanda) play Shakespeare’s famous fated couple in his great tragedy of politics, passion and power.

Caesar and his assassins are dead. General Mark Antony now rules alongside his fellow defenders of Rome.

But at the fringes of a war-torn empire the Egyptian Queen Cleopatra and Mark Antony have fallen fiercely in love.

In a tragic fight between devotion and duty, obsession becomes a catalyst for war.

Sophie Okenado as Cleopatra and Ralph Fiennes as Anthony in National Theatre Live's Antony & Cleopatra. Picture: Jason BellSophie Okenado as Cleopatra and Ralph Fiennes as Anthony in National Theatre Live's Antony & Cleopatra. Picture: Jason Bell

National Theatre at Home launched in April in response to theatre and cinema closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first stream was the award-winning production of One Man Two Guvnors.

Starring James Corden, it received over 2.5 million views across the seven days it was available online.

Rufus Norris, director and joint chief executive of the National Theatre, said: “We’ve been completely overwhelmed by the response to National Theatre at Home since we launched at the start of April.

Frankenstein (Benedict Cumberbatch) and William Frankenstein (Haydon Downing) in National Theatre Live's Frankenstein. Picture: Catherine AshmoreFrankenstein (Benedict Cumberbatch) and William Frankenstein (Haydon Downing) in National Theatre Live's Frankenstein. Picture: Catherine Ashmore

“We know that these are difficult and challenging times for many, and we hope that through this initiative we’re able to supply a weekly slice of entertainment for people to enjoy together, albeit digitally, when each production goes out at 7pm on Thursdays.

“We’re thrilled to be announcing the next two titles, Frankenstein and Antony & Cleopatra, which both feature award-winning performances and I’m sure will be enjoyed by all.”

Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night featuring Tamsin Greig as Malvolia is streaming now, until April 30.

Further productions to be streamed as part of National Theatre at Home will be announced soon.

For more information on National Theatre at Home go to https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/at-home

The Creature (Jonny Lee Miller) in National Theatre Live's Frankenstein. Picture: Catherine AshmoreThe Creature (Jonny Lee Miller) in National Theatre Live's Frankenstein. Picture: Catherine Ashmore

The Creature (Jonny Lee Miller) and Victor Frankenstein (Benedict Cumberbatch) in National Theatre Live's Frankenstein. Picture: Catherine AshmoreThe Creature (Jonny Lee Miller) and Victor Frankenstein (Benedict Cumberbatch) in National Theatre Live's Frankenstein. Picture: Catherine Ashmore

Victor Frankenstein (Jonny Lee Miller) in National Theatre Live's Frankenstein. Picture: Catherine AshmoreVictor Frankenstein (Jonny Lee Miller) in National Theatre Live's Frankenstein. Picture: Catherine Ashmore

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed police and dogs attend alleged vehicle theft in Welwyn Garden City

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.

Hatfield couple found dead after concern for welfare reports

Police attended the scene at Stockbreach Road in Hatfield.

Arrest made after cyclist sustains serious injuries in Hatfield crash

The A414 was closed in both directions by police following the serious collision in Hatfield. Picture: Casey Alexander

Family pays tribute to cyclist who died in Hatfield crash

Freddie Oborne died in a crash on the A414 near Hatfield House. Picture: Herts Police

Cyclist dies after A414 crash near Hatfield House

The cyclist died at the scene of the A414 crash near Hatfield House.

Most Read

Armed police and dogs attend alleged vehicle theft in Welwyn Garden City

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.

Hatfield couple found dead after concern for welfare reports

Police attended the scene at Stockbreach Road in Hatfield.

Arrest made after cyclist sustains serious injuries in Hatfield crash

The A414 was closed in both directions by police following the serious collision in Hatfield. Picture: Casey Alexander

Family pays tribute to cyclist who died in Hatfield crash

Freddie Oborne died in a crash on the A414 near Hatfield House. Picture: Herts Police

Cyclist dies after A414 crash near Hatfield House

The cyclist died at the scene of the A414 crash near Hatfield House.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Watch Benedict Cumberbatch in Frankenstein with National Theatre at home

The Creature (Jonny Lee Miller) and Victor Frankenstein (Benedict Cumberbatch) in National Theatre Live's Frankenstein. Picture: Catherine Ashmore

Welwyn Hatfield garden waste collections set to return

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has resumed its brown bin service. Picture: WHBC.

Community centre used to house homeless in Hatfield

The Jim McDonald Centre in Hatfield has been turned into a homeless shelter during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Resolve.

Rock Choir keeping Britain singing with live broadcasts on Facebook

Rock Choir members singing together on stage before the coronavirus lockdown. Rock Choir is holding daily singing sessions on its Facebook page at 3pm each day. Picture: Darren House.

Which Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar shops and takeaways are open?

Some takeaways are open in Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Potters Bar. Picture: Mikael Buck / Deliveroo
Drive 24