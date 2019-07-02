Extra adult pantomime dates added to Campus West show

This year's Campus West panto is Snow White and producers have added three extra dates for the 'blue' adult version, Snow White: Rotten to the Core. Supplied by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Extra dates have been added for this year's adult pantomime at Campus West in Welwyn Garden City.

Snow White is the Welwyn Hatfield pantomime this Christmas.

And due to overwhelming demand, three extra shows have been added for this year's 'blue' pantomime performances at Campus West.

The 'blue' panto has quickly become a unique fixture in the WGC festive calendar, and this will be the first year that seven performances in total have been programmed.

The cast of Snow White will take the traditional and much-loved story and change it beyond all recognition into something for the grown-ups - Snow White: Rotten to the Core.

Bubbling over with extreme overacting, corny jokes, a farcical fun-filled plot and multiple expletives, the hilarious adults-only performance will be rounded off with a large dose of sexual innuendo.

The extra performances will be presented on Thursday, January 2, Friday, January 3, and Saturday, January 4, 2020.

Tickets for these shows went on sale on Monday, July 1. Ticket prices have been frozen so that seats will be the same price as last year.

Councillor Terry Mitchinson, the borough council's executive member for leisure, culture, and communications, said: "The adult version of the pantomime has become a hugely popular feature at Campus West in recent years.

"This year, tickets have been selling so well that we have added three extra dates.

"The show is perfect for those who prefer their humour a little more adult.

"If you do, I'd advise you to book your tickets early as they are sure to sell out."

There are only a few tickets left for the previously announced 'blue' performances on Friday, December 27, Saturday, December 28, and Sunday, December 29, while the Monday, December 30 show is also selling well.

The adult pantomime performances start at 7.30pm.

The family-friendly version of 2019 pantomime Snow White will run at Campus West from Thursday, December 12 to New Year's Eve, Tuesday, December 31.

To book tickets, visit www.campuswest.co.uk