Fools set to bring A Midsummer Night’s Dream to Knebworth

Three Inch Fools will be performing their three-hander version of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream in a safe, socially distanced environment on the Sunken Lawn in front of Knebworth House. Picture: Wilson Smith Wilson Smith

A Midsummer Night’s Dream is coming to outdoor garden theatre at Knebworth House later this month.

Prepare for a post-lockdown Shakespearean adventure like no other before.

On Saturday, August 22, the Three Inch Fools will be preforming their rendition of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream in a safe, socially distanced environment on the Sunken Lawn in front of Knebworth House.

The Three Inch Fools – fresh out of lockdown – are taking to the road with only three actors, far too many musical instruments and one almighty play.

The Fools are dusting off their instruments and stepping back into the great outdoors, with a riotous, three-hander version of the Bard’s comedy.

In A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Hermia loves Lysander, but her father wants her to marry Demetrius.

Her best friend, Helena, is in love with Demetrius, but he wants nothing to do with her.

And when the four lovers decide to elope into the woods, little do they know that mischievous fairies are on the loose, ready to show that the course of true love never did run smooth.

Add into the mix a motley crew of Mechanicals who have met in a woodland glade to rehearse a play, and you have one of Shakespeare’s greatest comedies.

Expect a show packed with live music-making, raucous storytelling and typically British social-distancing.

This performance is an outdoor one, with social-distancing measures in place for the safety of families.

Squares will be drawn out on the lawn, set two metres apart for each group to sit in and enjoy the performance.

Arrive from 6pm for a 7pm start.

The performance will last approximately 90 minutes, plus a 20-minute interval.

Tickets cost £12, and £40 for a family of four, with under threes free of charge.

Organisers recommend that you bring a blankets/chairs/cushions etc to sit on.

As it is an outdoor show, arrive prepared for the weather as the performance will continue, come rain come shine, but don’t bring umbrellas as these can obscure the view for other people in the audience.

Tickets must be booked online in advance – there will be no tickets available on the door.

For more information, and to book tickets, visit www.knebworthhouse.com.