Advanced search

Fools set to bring A Midsummer Night’s Dream to Knebworth

PUBLISHED: 10:10 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:10 07 August 2020

Three Inch Fools will be performing their three-hander version of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream in a safe, socially distanced environment on the Sunken Lawn in front of Knebworth House. Picture: Wilson Smith

Three Inch Fools will be performing their three-hander version of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream in a safe, socially distanced environment on the Sunken Lawn in front of Knebworth House. Picture: Wilson Smith

Wilson Smith

A Midsummer Night’s Dream is coming to outdoor garden theatre at Knebworth House later this month.

Three Inch Fools will be performing A Midsummer Night'’s Dream in a safe, socially distanced environment on the Sunken Lawn in front of Knebworth House. Picture: Three Inch FoolsThree Inch Fools will be performing A Midsummer Night'’s Dream in a safe, socially distanced environment on the Sunken Lawn in front of Knebworth House. Picture: Three Inch Fools

Prepare for a post-lockdown Shakespearean adventure like no other before.

On Saturday, August 22, the Three Inch Fools will be preforming their rendition of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream in a safe, socially distanced environment on the Sunken Lawn in front of Knebworth House.

The Three Inch Fools – fresh out of lockdown – are taking to the road with only three actors, far too many musical instruments and one almighty play.

The Fools are dusting off their instruments and stepping back into the great outdoors, with a riotous, three-hander version of the Bard’s comedy.

Three Inch Fools will be performing a three-hander version of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream in a safe, socially distanced environment on the Sunken Lawn in front of Knebworth House. Picture: Three Inch FoolsThree Inch Fools will be performing a three-hander version of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream in a safe, socially distanced environment on the Sunken Lawn in front of Knebworth House. Picture: Three Inch Fools

In A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Hermia loves Lysander, but her father wants her to marry Demetrius.

Her best friend, Helena, is in love with Demetrius, but he wants nothing to do with her.

And when the four lovers decide to elope into the woods, little do they know that mischievous fairies are on the loose, ready to show that the course of true love never did run smooth.

Add into the mix a motley crew of Mechanicals who have met in a woodland glade to rehearse a play, and you have one of Shakespeare’s greatest comedies.

Expect a show packed with live music-making, raucous storytelling and typically British social-distancing.

This performance is an outdoor one, with social-distancing measures in place for the safety of families.

Squares will be drawn out on the lawn, set two metres apart for each group to sit in and enjoy the performance.

Arrive from 6pm for a 7pm start.

The performance will last approximately 90 minutes, plus a 20-minute interval.

Tickets cost £12, and £40 for a family of four, with under threes free of charge.

Organisers recommend that you bring a blankets/chairs/cushions etc to sit on.

As it is an outdoor show, arrive prepared for the weather as the performance will continue, come rain come shine, but don’t bring umbrellas as these can obscure the view for other people in the audience.

Tickets must be booked online in advance – there will be no tickets available on the door.

For more information, and to book tickets, visit www.knebworthhouse.com.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Family’s dismay as Lexi, 9, suffers hypoglycaemic attack at Splashlands in front of frustrated crowd

Welwyn Garden City residents had been waiting for Splashlands for a long time. Picture: Kevin Lines

One in five Hertfordshire NHS staff have coronavirus antibodies

At West Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust  which operates Watford General Hospital (pictured)  34 per cent of the 2,790 staff tested were found to be positive for the COVID-19 antibody. Picture: Danny Loo

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar residents feel let down by plans to scrap Cockfosters car park

Cockfosters station. Supplied by Kate Bishop

New food waste caddy to be given to Welwyn Hatfield residents

Woman putting banana peel in recycling bio bin in the kitchen cabinet. Person in the house separating waste. Different trash can with colorful garbage bags.

‘Real gentleman’ and Potters Bar community stalwart dies

Brian Hamshere has died at the Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Ann Wood

Most Read

Family’s dismay as Lexi, 9, suffers hypoglycaemic attack at Splashlands in front of frustrated crowd

Welwyn Garden City residents had been waiting for Splashlands for a long time. Picture: Kevin Lines

One in five Hertfordshire NHS staff have coronavirus antibodies

At West Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust  which operates Watford General Hospital (pictured)  34 per cent of the 2,790 staff tested were found to be positive for the COVID-19 antibody. Picture: Danny Loo

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar residents feel let down by plans to scrap Cockfosters car park

Cockfosters station. Supplied by Kate Bishop

New food waste caddy to be given to Welwyn Hatfield residents

Woman putting banana peel in recycling bio bin in the kitchen cabinet. Person in the house separating waste. Different trash can with colorful garbage bags.

‘Real gentleman’ and Potters Bar community stalwart dies

Brian Hamshere has died at the Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Ann Wood

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Baby items stolen from pregnant NHS worker’s car in Welwyn Garden City leaves her devastated

A pregnant woman's car was broken into in Welwyn Garden City. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Fools set to bring A Midsummer Night’s Dream to Knebworth

Three Inch Fools will be performing their three-hander version of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream in a safe, socially distanced environment on the Sunken Lawn in front of Knebworth House. Picture: Wilson Smith

How you can help the Welwyn Hatfield Times keep our community together and informed

The Welwyn Hatfield Times is #ThereWithYou during the coronavirus crisis.

Welwyn man’s fatal overdose after stockpiling medication prompts coroner’s warning

Geoffrey Sullivan, senior coroner for Hertfordshire, has raised concerns over patients stockpiling repeat prescription drugs and says future deaths will occur unless action is taken. Picture: Pexels.

One person taken to hospital after crash near Knebworth on A1(M) northbound

A number of cars have been involved in a crash on the A1(M) between Junction 6 for Welwyn and Junction 7 for Stevenage. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit