Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Rocky Horror Picture Show launch party for St Albans Film Festival

PUBLISHED: 14:26 10 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 10 March 2019

The 2019 St Albans Film Festival will feature a launch party with a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at The Alban Arena, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

The 2019 St Albans Film Festival will feature a launch party with a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at The Alban Arena, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

Fasten your garter belt as The Rocky Horror Picture Show will kick off this year’s St Albans Film Festival at a special launch party.

The St Albans Film Festival returns for 2019 with a programme of classic movies for two weeks from Tuesday, June 25 to Sunday, July 7.

Once again there will be open-air cinema in the Abbey Orchard, in the shadow of St Albans Cathedral, with a full 11 days of outdoor screenings.

However, the launch event of the sixth movie festival will take place at The Alban Arena, where fans of The Rocky Horror Picture Show will be doing The Time Warp again.

Fancy dress and audience participation will be encouraged at the screening of the hugely popular cult classic at the city’s premiere entertainment venue on Tuesday, June 25 at 8pm.

Tickets for the 2019 St Albans Film Festival open-air cinema will go on sale on Monday, March 11.Tickets for the 2019 St Albans Film Festival open-air cinema will go on sale on Monday, March 11.

Earlier in the day, the Arena will be screening ABBA-inspired musical sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) at 10am, and then Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman classic Casablanca (U) at 2pm as part of the film festival.

Festival director Matt Bigg said: “I’m very excited for our Rocky Horror launch party on June 25 – this is going to sell out fast!”

In madcap musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show, a newly engaged couple breakdown in an isolated area.

The rain-soaked Brad and Janet take refuge in the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite mad scientist from outer space who is about to unveil his greatest creation – and have a bit of fun with his reluctant guests.

The movie stars Tim Curry, Barry Bostwick, Susan Sarandon and rock star Meat Loaf.

If you fancy a jump to the left and then a step to the right, tickets for this launch party cost £10 and £7 concessions.

They are on sale now from The Alban Arena website at www.alban-arena.co.uk

Tickets for the open-air cinema screenings go on sale at 9am on Monday, March 11.

• For more on the St Albans Film Festival, visit www.stalbansfilmfestival.com

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Welwyn Hatfield pub to star in Channel Four’s Four in a Bed

L-R Hotel resources manager Felicity Rainbow, sous chef Jack Hathway-Neville, general manager Dan Tubbs, breakfast chef Dean Deniro, deputy manager Charlotte Mitchell inside The Wellington, Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO

Demolition of former Welwyn Garden City pub under way to make room for more homes

Demolition of former pub The Bull, which was most recently trading as Chinese restaurant The East, at Stanborough has commenced. Picture: DANNY LOO

Machete discovered in Welwyn Garden City town centre

Police have seized a machete found in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City.

Jail for Hatfield gardener who attacked Royston woman while on crack cocaine

Matthew Yarwood has been jailed at St Albans Crown Court for an attack in Hatfield. Picture: DANNY LOO

Trees block roads in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City after high winds

Police closed Hammonds Lane in Hatfield after a tree falls over in high winds.

Most Read

Welwyn Hatfield pub to star in Channel Four’s Four in a Bed

L-R Hotel resources manager Felicity Rainbow, sous chef Jack Hathway-Neville, general manager Dan Tubbs, breakfast chef Dean Deniro, deputy manager Charlotte Mitchell inside The Wellington, Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO

Demolition of former Welwyn Garden City pub under way to make room for more homes

Demolition of former pub The Bull, which was most recently trading as Chinese restaurant The East, at Stanborough has commenced. Picture: DANNY LOO

Machete discovered in Welwyn Garden City town centre

Police have seized a machete found in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City.

Jail for Hatfield gardener who attacked Royston woman while on crack cocaine

Matthew Yarwood has been jailed at St Albans Crown Court for an attack in Hatfield. Picture: DANNY LOO

Trees block roads in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City after high winds

Police closed Hammonds Lane in Hatfield after a tree falls over in high winds.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Bingo! It’s Shakespeare but not as you’ve seen him

Company of Ten is getting in on the action with their next production Bingo, about the life and death dilemma Shakespeare faced when he had retired from writing and gone back home to Stratford. Picture: Anne Frizell.

The Bootleg Beatles to pay tribute to The Fab Four at St Albans concerts

The Bootleg Beatles will be appearing at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: supplied by Alban Arena.

Machete discovered in Welwyn Garden City town centre

Police have seized a machete found in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City.

OMD 40th anniversary greatest hits tour date announced for Watford

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark will play Watford Colosseum as part of their 40th Anniversary Greatest Hits tour. Picture: Supplied by Watford Colosseum.

‘Dream come true’ for Mitchel Turley as Ridgeway Academy’s new rugby shirt is unveiled at Twickenham

Mitchel Turvey of Ridgeway Academy receives the school's new rugby kit from England stars Zoe Aldcroft and Sam Underhill at Twickenham prior to England's Six Nations game with Italy.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists