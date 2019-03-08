Rocky Horror Picture Show launch party for St Albans Film Festival

The 2019 St Albans Film Festival will feature a launch party with a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at The Alban Arena, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Fasten your garter belt as The Rocky Horror Picture Show will kick off this year’s St Albans Film Festival at a special launch party.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The St Albans Film Festival returns for 2019 with a programme of classic movies for two weeks from Tuesday, June 25 to Sunday, July 7.

Once again there will be open-air cinema in the Abbey Orchard, in the shadow of St Albans Cathedral, with a full 11 days of outdoor screenings.

However, the launch event of the sixth movie festival will take place at The Alban Arena, where fans of The Rocky Horror Picture Show will be doing The Time Warp again.

Fancy dress and audience participation will be encouraged at the screening of the hugely popular cult classic at the city’s premiere entertainment venue on Tuesday, June 25 at 8pm.

Tickets for the 2019 St Albans Film Festival open-air cinema will go on sale on Monday, March 11. Tickets for the 2019 St Albans Film Festival open-air cinema will go on sale on Monday, March 11.

Earlier in the day, the Arena will be screening ABBA-inspired musical sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) at 10am, and then Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman classic Casablanca (U) at 2pm as part of the film festival.

Festival director Matt Bigg said: “I’m very excited for our Rocky Horror launch party on June 25 – this is going to sell out fast!”

In madcap musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show, a newly engaged couple breakdown in an isolated area.

The rain-soaked Brad and Janet take refuge in the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite mad scientist from outer space who is about to unveil his greatest creation – and have a bit of fun with his reluctant guests.

The movie stars Tim Curry, Barry Bostwick, Susan Sarandon and rock star Meat Loaf.

If you fancy a jump to the left and then a step to the right, tickets for this launch party cost £10 and £7 concessions.

They are on sale now from The Alban Arena website at www.alban-arena.co.uk

Tickets for the open-air cinema screenings go on sale at 9am on Monday, March 11.

• For more on the St Albans Film Festival, visit www.stalbansfilmfestival.com



