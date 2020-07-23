Advanced search

Luna outdoor cinema screenings announced for Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 11:44 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:17 23 July 2020

The Luna Cinema is set to return to Hatfield House in September for a season of open air movies

The Luna Cinema is set to return to Hatfield House in September for a season of open air movies

Supplied by Hatfield House

Picnics at the ready... cinema under the stars in a socially distanced way is coming to Hatfield in September.

The Luna Cinema is returning to the grounds of Hatfield House for a season of “socially spacious” open-air cinema in a COVID-secure setting.

While nearby Knebworth House is currently hosting The Luna Drive In Cinema, Hatfield House will welcome The Luna Cinema for outdoor movies from Tuesday, September 22 to Sunday, September 27.

Films to be screened include recent box office hits Rocketman and Joker alongside classics Dirty Dancing, Grease and Back to the Future.

There’s also a Harry Potter movie for fans of J.K. Rowling’s young wizard.

Pre-sale tickets are available today (Thursday) with tickets going on general sale on Friday.

In a newsletter, The Luna Cinema wrote: “Summer 2020 is not a write off, destined to be remembered by the experience of a sweaty face mask or another night on the sofa. Oh no, open air cinema is back!

“If like us, you’ve spent lockdown dreaming of evenings spent under the stars with an incredible film on a giant screen, all set to a stunning backdrop, well the new Luna Cinema socially spacious outdoor season is here to save your summer.

“We’ve got a line-up of some of the country’s most beautiful venues and a programme packed with absolute classics and critically acclaimed award winners.”

To comply with social distancing guidelines, ticket holders will have their own dedicated spaces.

Luna Cinema organisers say every audience member will be given a ‘pitch’ with seating laid out for either two or four people.

This will enable viewers to be kept safely apart from fellow audience members.

“We’ve worked tirelessly with our health and safety consultants to ensure the events can be given the stamp of being ‘COVID-19 Secure’ so you can attend any Luna screening safe in the knowledge it will adhere to all government guidance,” say organisers.

“Social distancing however does of course mean that all capacities are lower than usual, so you will have to be quick off the mark to bag your tickets.”

The Luna Cinema 2020 season at Hatfield House will open on Tuesday, September 22 with Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly in Back to the Future.

Doors open at 6pm with the film starting at 7.30pm.

Nobody will be putting Baby in the corner the following night when Dirty Dancing is shown on the big screen outdoors.

There’s another chance to see Jennifer Grey as Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman and Patrick Swayze as dance instructor Johnny Castle on Wednesday, September 23.

On Thursday, September 24, Elton John fans can watch fantasy biopic Rocketman starring Taron Egerton as the flamboyant singer.

Scenes of Rocketman were filmed in Welwyn Hatfield at Brocket Hall, while a property on the outskirts of Brookmans Park with an outdoor swimming pool doubled as Elton John’s LA mansion.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will be screened at Hatfield House on Friday, September 25.

Grease will be the word on Saturday, September 26 when fans can relive the antics of John Travolta as Danny Zuko and Olivia Newton-John as Sandy.

The Luna Cinema season will then show Joaquin Phoenix’s Oscar-winning performance in Joker on Sunday, September 27.

The screen will be located at the cricket pitch in Hatfield Park.

For more details, visit https://thelunacinema.com/

