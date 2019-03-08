Costumes from The Favourite to go on display at Hatfield House

Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman in The Favourite, which was filmed at Hatfield House. Picture: Fox Searchlight Pictures. Supplied by BFI London Film Festival / Element Pictures / Scarlet Films / Fox Searchlight Pictures

Costumes from Oscar-winning movie The Favourite will go on display at Hatfield House – where most of the film was shot.

An exhibition of The Favourite’s costumes can be seen at Hatfield House from Wednesday, May 1.

Starring Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, Joe Alwyn, Mark Gatiss and Nicholas Hoult, about 85 per cent of director Yorgos Lanthimos’ acclaimed period piece was shot on location at the Hertfordshire stately home.

Hatfield House was transformed into Queen Anne’s palace for the BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning comedy drama, with the Long Gallery, Marble Hall, King James Drawing Room and the Library among the rooms featured in the historical royal romp.

Emma Stone stars in The Favourite, which was filmed at Hatfield House. Picture: Fox Searchlight Pictures. Emma Stone stars in The Favourite, which was filmed at Hatfield House. Picture: Fox Searchlight Pictures.

The gardens of Hatfield House, including the estate’s private East Garden, and the South Front courtyard also figure in the bawdy love triangle centring on the power struggle between Queen Anne and two of her court ‘favourites’.

Peep Show and Broadchurch star Olivia Colman won an Oscar for best actress for playing Queen Anne in the film.

Female co-stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz also won Academy Award nominations for their roles as servant Abigail Hill and Lady Sarah Churchill, Duchess of Marlborough, respectively.

The real-life Duchess of Marlborough was born in St Albans.

The Favourite stars Olivia Colman as Queen Anne, Rachel Weisz as Sarah Churchill, Duchess of Marlborough, and Emma Stone as Abigail. Picture: 20th Century Fox The Favourite stars Olivia Colman as Queen Anne, Rachel Weisz as Sarah Churchill, Duchess of Marlborough, and Emma Stone as Abigail. Picture: 20th Century Fox

From next month you will have the chance to see some of the most iconic costumes from the film up close, in the very rooms which provide the backdrop to the BAFTA-winning film.

The costumes have previously gone on display at Kensington Palace in London and at Hampton Court Palace, where scenes from the movie were also shot on location in the spring of 2017.

Visitors to Hatfield House from May 1 will be able to admire three-time Oscar-winning costume designer Sandy Powell’s designs, created for Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz and other cast members, alongside wigs from the film created by award-winning Nadia Stacey.

Sandy Powell won an Oscar nomination for her costumes for The Favourite but lost out on the Academy Award to Black Panther.

The lavish costumes will be on display in different rooms throughout Lord Salisbury’s Jacobean mansion.

Many of the rooms, such as the Long Gallery with its gold ceiling and the Marble Hall with its distinctive flooring, will seem familiar as they were used in multiple scenes throughout the film.

And, as you venture out of the Long Gallery into the North Gallery, you will even get a chance to view the original throne which was used by Queen Anne at her coronation in 1702.

Olivia Colman in the film The Favourite. Picture: Atsushi Nishijima / Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. Olivia Colman in the film The Favourite. Picture: Atsushi Nishijima / Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation.

The exhibition of costumes from The Favourite will open at Hatfield House on Wednesday, May 1.

Admission to the exhibition is included in the usual ticket price.

• For more on stately home’s opening times and admission prices, visit the Hatfield House website at www.hatfield-house.co.uk

Rachel Weisz in The Favourite, which was filmed at Hatfield House. Picture: courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox. Rachel Weisz in The Favourite, which was filmed at Hatfield House. Picture: courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox.

Rachel Weisz, left, and Olivia Colman star in Fox Searchlight Pictures' The Favourite. Picture: Fox Searchlight Pictures. Rachel Weisz, left, and Olivia Colman star in Fox Searchlight Pictures' The Favourite. Picture: Fox Searchlight Pictures.

Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman in The Favourite, which was shot on location at Hatfield House. Picture: 20th Century Fox Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman in The Favourite, which was shot on location at Hatfield House. Picture: 20th Century Fox