Movie filmed in Hatfield up for five Golden Globe Awards

Oscar winner Emma Stone stars in The Favourite, which was filmed at Hatfield House. In this picture Stone's character Abigail can be seen in the King James Drawing Room at Hatfield House. Picture: Fox Searchlight Pictures. Supplied by BFI London Film Festival / Element Pictures / Scarlet Films / Fox Searchlight Pictures

A movie largely filmed on location in Hatfield is up for five Golden Globes this weekend.

Rachel Weisz, left, and Olivia Colman star in Fox Searchlight Pictures' The Favourite. Picture: Fox Searchlight Pictures. Rachel Weisz, left, and Olivia Colman star in Fox Searchlight Pictures' The Favourite. Picture: Fox Searchlight Pictures.

Bawdy comedy drama The Favourite has been nominated in four categories of the 76th Golden Globe Awards, with the winners announced on Sunday night.

Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos filmed the movie at Hatfield House in the spring of 2017, with the Hertfordshire stately home and its gardens and estate featuring prominently in the acclaimed period piece.

A statement on Hatfield House’s website states: “The Favourite has officially been released in the UK and we are thrilled that so many viewers have recognised the grounds and rooms of Hatfield House.

“Approximately 85 per cent of the film was shot at Hatfield House are we are delighted with how stunning Hatfield looks in the multiple scenes.”

The tale of royal intrigue, passion, envy and betrayal in Queen Anne’s court stars Broadchurch favourite Olivia Colman, La La Land Oscar winner Emma Stone and The Mummy’s Rachel Weisz.

And all three female leads in the rude royal romp have been nominated for 2019 Golden Globes, although two are up against each other – much like their characters in the movie.

Olivia Colman is hotly tipped to win in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her portrayal of the frail, gout-ridden, rabbit-loving Queen Anne in The Favourite.

The other nominees are Emily Blunt for playing Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins Returns, Elsie Fisher in Eighth Grade, Charlize Theron for Tully, and Constance Wu from Crazy Rich Asians.

Olivia Colman as Queen Anne in The Favourite. Picture courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox Olivia Colman as Queen Anne in The Favourite. Picture courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox

Rivals for Queen Anne’s affections in the film, Colman’s co-stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz will also battle it out for the 2019 Golden Globe’s Best Supporting Actress gong.

The Favourite supplies two of the five candidates for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture.

Rachel Weisz, who takes on the role of St Albans-born Sarah Churchill, Duchess of Marlborough, and Emma Stone, who plays Abigail, face competition for the award from Claire Foy, who plays Neil Armstrong’s wife Janet in First Man, Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk), and Amy Adams (Vice).

The chances of The Favourite winning this category could be hit by Stone and Weisz splitting the votes for the film.

The Favourite is also up for Best Picture and Best Screenplay.

It faces competition from Crazy Rich Asians, Green Book, Mary Poppins Returns and Vice in the 2019 Golden Globe’s Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy section.

The Favourite’s other nomination is for Best Screenplay - Motion Picture, with writers Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara a good shout for the gong.

The film will contest the category against Alfonso Cuarón (Roma), Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk), Adam McKay (Vice), and Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly for Green Book.