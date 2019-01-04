Olivia Colman wins Golden Globe for The Favourite role filmed in Hatfield

Olivia Colman poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy for 'The Favourite' at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, January 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills. Picture: by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP.

Favourite actress Olivia Colman won a Golden Globe for her role in a period comedy drama mostly filmed in Hatfield.

Olivia Colman has been awarded Best Actress at the #GoldenGlobes for her outstanding performance in #TheFavourite! pic.twitter.com/YJ6rfmCTBy — The Favourite (@the_favourite) January 7, 2019

She won the ‘Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy’ at last night’s 76th Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Beverly Hills, America.

The Broadchurch and The Night Manager star collected the gong for her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite.

The other nominees were Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins Returns, Elsie Fisher in Eighth Grade, Charlize Theron for Tully, and Constance Wu from Crazy Rich Asians.

In her acceptance speech, Olivia Colman, 44, said: “Cor blimey, thank you so much.

Golden Globe winner Olivia Colman as Queen Anne and Rachel Weisz as Sarah Churchill in the film The Favourite, which was mostly shot on location at Hatfield House. Picture: Atsushi Nishijima / Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. Golden Globe winner Olivia Colman as Queen Anne and Rachel Weisz as Sarah Churchill in the film The Favourite, which was mostly shot on location at Hatfield House. Picture: Atsushi Nishijima / Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation.

“I’m not going to cry because my entire table will point and laugh at me as I’ve been crying all evening.”

Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos filmed the movie on location at Hatfield House during the spring of 2017, with the Hertfordshire stately home and its gardens featuring prominently in the acclaimed period piece.

A post on Hatfield House’s website states: “The Favourite has officially been released in the UK and we are thrilled that so many viewers have recognised the grounds and rooms of Hatfield House.

“Approximately 85 per cent of the film was shot at Hatfield House and we are delighted with how stunning Hatfield looks in the multiple scenes.”

The tale of royal intrigue, passion, envy and betrayal in Queen Anne’s court in 18th century England was nominated for five Golden Globes.

Olivia Colman, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy for 'The Favourite', arrives at the Fox afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday. Picture: by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP. Olivia Colman, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy for 'The Favourite', arrives at the Fox afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday. Picture: by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP.

All three female leads in the royal romp were nominated, although two were up against each other – much like their characters in the movie.

In The Favourite, Colman plays a gout-ridden, rabbit-loving monarch caught in a power struggle between trusty advisor and clandestine lover Sarah Churchill, Duchess of Marlborough, played by Rachel Weisz, and Sarah’s impoverished cousin turned chambermaid Abigail Hill, played by La La Land Oscar winner Emma Stone.

Colman thanked director Yorgos Lanthimos and her female co-stars, who were both nominated in the supporting actress category, but lost out to Regina King’s performance as Sharon Rivers in If Beale Street Could Talk.

The humble star said: “Emma and Rachel, thank you. Every second of working with you was such a joy and I was so sad that it finished.

Who will be @the_favourite? Olivia Colman, Emma Stone & Rachel Weisz star in a Yorgos Lanthimos film. In Select Theaters November 23. pic.twitter.com/rhZkVd6Wpf — The Favourite (@the_favourite) September 4, 2018

“I would like to tell you how much this film meant to me but I can’t think of it because I’m too excited.

“I went on a private jet and I ate constantly through the film and it was brilliant and I promise I will keep on enjoying this, because it’s amazing.”

The bawdy comedy drama which features scenes shot in Hatfield House’s Marble Hall, Long Gallery and King James Drawing Room, was also up for Best Picture and Best Screenplay.

It lost out to Green Book in the 2019 Golden Globe’s ‘Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy’ section.

The Favourite writers Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara also missed out in the screenplay category to Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga for Green Book.

Golden Globe winner Olivia Colman as Queen Anne in The Favourite. Picture courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox Golden Globe winner Olivia Colman as Queen Anne in The Favourite. Picture courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox

However, The Favourite is expected to dominate when the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) 2019 nominations are announced on Wednesday, January 9.

Golden Globes winner Olivia Colman is now hotly tipped to win an Oscar nomination.