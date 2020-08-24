Video

Tenet set to open at Welwyn Garden City’s Campus West cinema

Tenet can be seen at the Campus West cinema in Welwyn Garden City from Wednesday. Picture: supplied by Campus West supplied by Campus West

The first major blockbuster to be released at the cinema since lockdown can be seen on screen at Campus West in Welwyn Garden City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

#Love Your Cinema #Love Your Cinema

Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s hugely anticipated mind-bending sci-fi epic, opens at Campus West on Wednesday, August 26 as new content arrives at the WGC cinema.

Starring John David Washington as ‘the Protagonist’, espionage thriller Tenet is the first big movie release since COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions were eased.

Armed with only one word – Tenet – and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.

Prepare for a rollercoaster cinema ride as Nolan’s latest project is packed with twists and turns.

As well as Denzel Washington’s son, the international cast of Tenet also includes Robert Pattinson, Michael Caine, Himesh Patel, Elizabeth Debicki and Kenneth Branagh.

To book tickets, visit www.campuswest.co.uk/cinema/whats-on/tenet/

Cinema First, the industry body charged with the promotion of UK cinema-going, has also launched #LoveCinema, a nationwide campaign designed to capture the attention of audiences across the country and remind them of the unique experience that only the big screen can offer.

After months of being closed due to lockdown, cinemas are back, rolling out the red carpet for audiences to experience the sheer joy of escaping for a couple of hours, leaving their everyday lives behind and enjoying a film in all its technicolour glory.

At the heart of the campaign is a cinematic montage created by Empire Design which celebrates the wonder of cinema, stories that have captured our imaginations, shaped memories, moved us to tears, made us laugh, and opened our eyes to alternative worlds.

The montage featuring over 50 films pays tribute to some of the most memorable moments from cinema history including the ground-breaking cultural treasure The Wizard of Oz, winner of 11 Oscars Ben Hur, number one on the IMDb poll of greatest films ever made The Shawshank Redemption, the timeless musical classic My Fair Lady and the iconic underdog crowd-pleaser Rocky.

It also teases the most anticipated films hitting screens this year, including Tenet, Daniel Craig in his final outing as James Bond in No Time to Die, Gal Gadot reprising her iconic superhero role in Wonder Woman 1984, and Marvel’s Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson.

The campaign follows on from the industry-wide safer cinema initiative, with cinemas following a comprehensive set of government guidelines, produced by the UK Cinema Association in consultation with a range of government agencies and industry partners, to ensure that cinema-goers feel as comfortable and safe as possible.