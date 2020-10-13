Video

Stevie Nicks concert on screen at Welwyn Garden City cinema

Campus West in Welwyn Garden City will be screening concert Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold. Picture: supplied by Campus West Campus West

A filmed concert featuring Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks can be seen on screen in Welwyn Garden City.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will debut Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert at select cinemas, including Campus West in WGC.

Directed by Joe Thomas, the concert set list features Fleetwood Mac classics alongside fan favourite Nicks songs from her solo career.

“The 24 Karat Gold Tour was my all-time favourite tour,” said the legendary Grammy-winning singer/songwriter.

“I not only got to sing my songs but I was able to tell their stories for the first time. I love having the opportunity to share this concert with my fans.”

Recorded over two nights, the film provides music fans with a virtual front row seat to the concert, which includes songs Rhiannon, Gypsy, Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around, Edge of Seventeen, Stand Back, and Landslide.

Widely considered one of the most important female voices in rock music, Stevie Nicks is the first woman to be twice inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – with Fleetwood Mac in 1998 and as a solo artist in 2019.

Collectively as a solo artist and Fleetwood Mac band member, she has sold over 140 million albums and won several Grammys.

The concert video is being screened at Campus West on Wednesday, October 21 at 8.15pm, on Friday, October 23 at 7pm, and on Sunday, October 25 at 2pm.

To book cinema seats, visit www.campuswest.co.uk/cinema/

For more, visit www.StevieNicksFilm.com