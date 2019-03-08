New festival to showcase filmmakers in Hertford

The Ribbon of Dreams Short Film Festival will take place at Hertford Theatre in May. Hertford Theatre

Lights, camera, action! A new short film festival is coming to the county town – with tickets on sale next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The inaugural Ribbon of Dreams Short Film Festival will take place at Hertford Theatre on Saturday, May 18 from 2pm.

You can enjoy new short films by independent filmmakers and socialise with like-minded industry professionals and film enthusiasts in the lovely setting of Hertford Theatre’s River Room.

The festival seeks to create a community of filmmakers and film lovers.

There will be a competition element to the festival with an award for ‘Best Film’, but people are also welcome to show their films without competing.

Organisers hope it will become an annual or biannual event, with the potential to feed other film-based meetups during the year.

Tickets will be priced at £12 for the whole afternoon, or £3.50 per session.

The programme will be released early next month, with tickets on sale from Friday, April 5 via the Hertford Theatre box office and website www.hertfordtheatre.com

• For more, visit www.ribbonofdreams.com/events