Ideal Holmes! Sherlock movies filmed in Hatfield

Hatfield House and gardens looking towards the North Front Supplied by Hatfield House

Netflix hit Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter isn’t the first movie featuring Sherlock Holmes to be filmed in Hatfield.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels writer and director Guy Ritchie shot scenes of his 2009 Sherlock Holmes blockbuster starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law at Hatfield House.

The production crew returned to Ritchie’s home town for the 2011 sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.

The Hatfield House estate was also used for 2015 movie Mr Holmes, starring Ian McKellen as an aged, retired Sherlock.

In Guy Ritchie’s first Sherlock film, Hatfield House doubles for the headquarters of the Temple of the Four Orders, with Holmes meeting Sir Thomas Rotheram there.

Hatfield House from the air Hatfield House from the air

After being blindfolded, Holmes is presented to Sir Thomas Rotheram – played by James Fox – and the Home Secretary, Lord Coward (Hans Matheson), in what is actually the Long Gallery of Jacobean mansion Hatfield House.

Sir Thomas says to the famous sleuth: “Apologies for summoning you like this. I’m sure it’s quite a mystery as to where you are, and who I am.”

Sherlock Holmes, played by Iron Man and Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr. replies: “As to where I am, I was, admittedly, lost for a moment, between Charing Cross and Holborn, but I was saved by the bread shop on Saffron Hill. The only baker to use a certain French glaze on their loaves – a Brittany sage.

“After that, the carriage forked left, then right, and then the tell-tale bump at the Fleet Conduit.

“And as to who you are, that took every ounce of my not inconsiderable experience. The letters on your desk were addressed to a Sir Thomas Rotheram. Lord Chief Justice, that would be the official title.

“Who you ‘really’ are is, of course, another matter entirely.

“Judging by the sacred ox on your ring, you’re the secret head of the Temple of the Four Orders in whose headquarters we now sit, on the north-west corner of St James Square, I think.

“As to the mystery, the only mystery is why you bothered to blindfold me at all.”

Scenes from the Sherlock Homes sequel were shot in the Marble Hall featuring Inspector Lestrade played by Eddie Marsan.

When Holmes visits arch rival Moriarty (Jared Harris) in his study, the A Game of Shadows scene takes place in the library at Hatfield House.

Mr Holmes, meanwhile, features Ian McKellen meeting Ann Kelmot (Hattie Morahan) in the gardens of the Hertfordshire stately home.

Rooms inside Hatfield House were also used for the interior of the Diogenes Club.

More recently, Hatfield House was the prime location for filming of The Favourite starring Oscar winner Olivia Colman and Academy Award nominees Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

The mansion and its gardens were also used by the Jonas Brothers for filming of their video for hit single Sucker.

As well as the American siblings, the group’s music video features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner.