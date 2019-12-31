Woody and Kleiny hit the road on E4's Celebrity Coach Trip

Celebrity Coach Trip stars Woody and Kleiny with Adele Roberts and Kate Holderness, Amy and Jonathan Tapper, Antony Costa and Simon Webbe, Cici Coleman and Rustie Lee, and Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallett. Picture: 12 Yard (Channel 4 images must not be altered or manipulated in any way) Channel 4 Picture Publicity, Horseferry Road, London, SW1P 2TX

Welwyn Garden City internet pranksters Woody and Kleiny can be seen on TV from tonight (Monday) on E4's new series of Celebrity Coach Trip.

Internet sensations Woody and Kleiny at the Welwyn Garden City Christmas lights switch-on event. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography. Internet sensations Woody and Kleiny at the Welwyn Garden City Christmas lights switch-on event. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography.

Fresh from turning on the WGC town centre Christmas lights last year, the YouTubers and social media influencers are among the latest batch of thrill seekers taking part in E4's celebrity coach capers.

Our next duo is influencers @WoodyandKleiny Get ready to hit the road in ONE WEEK #CoachTrip pic.twitter.com/mzxWhqAcMk — Coach Trip (@coachtrip) December 30, 2019

Everyone's favourite international tour guide, Brendan Sheerin, is back on the road, his bus packed with celebrities hoping to stay the distance as they take on a three-week European road trip they will never forget.

As well as WGC-based duo Woody & Kleiny, Blue singers Antony Costa and Simon Webbe, and TOWIE couple Tommy Mallett and Georgia Kousoulou are also taking part in the adventure.

The least popular pairs will be voted off, replaced by new famous faces as they go - with the favourite couple crowned winners at the trip's final destination.

Kicking off in episode one in glamour hot-spot St Tropez, the group do their best to avoid beginning the holiday with a wrong stroke at a caricature class, before Brendan goes missing at survival training.

Cici and Rustie, Blue's Antony Costa, and Woody and Kleiny in Celebrity Coach Trip. Picture: 12 Yard Cici and Rustie, Blue's Antony Costa, and Woody and Kleiny in Celebrity Coach Trip. Picture: 12 Yard

But there's nothing one couple can do to save themselves from an old-fashioned ticking-off at the vote and the trip's first yellow card.

Who is appearing on the latest series of Celebrity Coach Trip 2020?

Joining online pranksters Woody and Kleiny on board the bus are The Only Way Is Essex power couple Tommy Mallett and Georgia Kousoulou.

Not exactly 3 words but I was close https://t.co/VQ3Zhgnxwc — Woody & Kleiny (@WoodyandKleiny) December 30, 2019

Georgia posted on social media: "Excited to say we did.. COACH TRIP!!!! & it starts this Monday 6th 7.30pm @e4tweets

"We had so much fun & met some lovely friends along the way.. it's such a funny series."

The boys from Blue, Antony Costa and Simon Webbe, are also taking part.

Also along for the ride are Gogglebox father and daughter Jonathan Tapper and Amy, and BBC Radio 1 DJ and I'm a Celebrity contestant Adele Roberts and partner, actor Kate Holderness.

Celebrity Coach Trip's Woody and Kleiny with Adele and Kate, Amy and Jonathan, Antony and Simon, Cici and Rustie, and Georgia and Tommy. Picture: 12 Yard Celebrity Coach Trip's Woody and Kleiny with Adele and Kate, Amy and Jonathan, Antony and Simon, Cici and Rustie, and Georgia and Tommy. Picture: 12 Yard

First Dates waitress Cici Coleman and TV personality Rustie Lee are on board too.

Comedians Stephen Bailey and Brennan Reece join the holiday crew later on in week one.

Skaters Alex Murphy and Brianne Delcourt from Dancing on Ice glide onto the coach in week two.

Celebrity Coach Trip contestants Woody and Kleiny, Adele and Kate, Amy and Jonathan, Antony and Simon, Cici and Rustie, and Georgia and Tommy. Picture: 12 Yard Celebrity Coach Trip contestants Woody and Kleiny, Adele and Kate, Amy and Jonathan, Antony and Simon, Cici and Rustie, and Georgia and Tommy. Picture: 12 Yard

Who are Woody & Kleiny?

Social media stars Paul 'Woody' Wood and Paul Klein 'Kleiny' have come a long way since first appearing on Britain's Got Talent a decade ago.

Following their BGT audition, Simon Cowell remarked: "You guys are like the Ant-y and Dec-y of football juggling."

Despite Cowell's comment, the pair didn't make the live semi-finals.

Since showcasing their football freestyle skills on the third series of BGT, the duo's video pranks have been viewed hundreds of millions of times across their social media channels.

They have gained 2.3 million YouTube subscribers, 4.3 million followers on Facebook, and have a massive 4.7 million followers on Instagram.

In November, the popular pair released their first book, The Social Struggle: How We Took Over The Internet, ahead of switching on the Welwyn Garden City Christmas lights that same month.

Celebrity Coach Trip's Woody and Kleiny, Adele and Kate, Amy and Jonathan, Antony and Simon, Cici and Rustie, and Georgia and Tommy on the beach with their drawings. Picture: 12 Yard Celebrity Coach Trip's Woody and Kleiny, Adele and Kate, Amy and Jonathan, Antony and Simon, Cici and Rustie, and Georgia and Tommy on the beach with their drawings. Picture: 12 Yard

For New Year, the duo posted pictures on their Instagram page of themselves from 2009 and 2019 as part of the Ten Year Challenge.

Talking about their journey over the past decade, they wrote: "Yes it's time for us to jump on the decade challenge and yes your eyes don't deceive you, once upon a time in 2009 we were actually the first football entertainment double act in the world.

Woody and Kleiny with Adele and Kate, Amy and Jonathan, Antony and Simon, Cici and Rustie, and Georgia and Tommy in the second episode of E4's Celebrity Coach Trip. Picture: 12 Yard Woody and Kleiny with Adele and Kate, Amy and Jonathan, Antony and Simon, Cici and Rustie, and Georgia and Tommy in the second episode of E4's Celebrity Coach Trip. Picture: 12 Yard

"It's funny as everything was going in one direction and a direction we both felt was the only one for us.

"We performed on Britain's Got Talent and were leading in our field, then it all came crashing down when Kleiny got a career threatening back injury that stopped our dream progressing any further.

"However, was our dream actually coming to an end? NO way.

"Quite the opposite - it was just getting started as we were about to be led down a path that would change our lives forever and for the better.

"It would give us far more longevity as a double act, and now known in the industry as entertainers, where there was a huge gap in the market for us to fill."

The post continues: "Fast forward to now 2019 and you will find two of the happiest people on a journey to fulfil their best possible dream ever and one they had no idea about back in 2009.

"And now the two man band has become a much bigger operation and team, that's ready to take on anything and anyone, with dreams far greater than we first imagined.

"So the message we are putting out there to all you lovely people... As people, our disappointments, our losses, our tough times and the end of things as we once knew them, aren't always necessarily any of the above.

Woody and Kleiny, Adele and Kate, Amy and Jonathan, Antony and Simon, Cici and Rustie, and Georgia and Tommy in episode three of Celebrity Coach Trip. Picture: 12 Yard Woody and Kleiny, Adele and Kate, Amy and Jonathan, Antony and Simon, Cici and Rustie, and Georgia and Tommy in episode three of Celebrity Coach Trip. Picture: 12 Yard

"They are in fact, actually paving the way for the real dreams to take place and where the real magic happens!

"Dream and dream big but embrace change as we move forward and evolve, as things aren't always as negative as we may think in the moment and what it may seem at that particular time!

"Ps Our book 'The Social Struggle' gives a deeper insight into our journey, so maybe go check it out! #DreamBig #EmbraceChange #LetsGo"

Woody and Kleiny turning on the Welwyn Garden City Christmas lights last year. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography. Woody and Kleiny turning on the Welwyn Garden City Christmas lights last year. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography.

When can I watch Celebrity Coach Trip on E4?

The first episode of the 15-part Celebrity Coach Trip 2020 series can be seen on E4 - Sky channel 135 - at 7.30pm tonight (Monday, January 6, 2020).

The programme will be repeated at 7am on Tuesday, January 7, before the second new episode is screened tomorrow (Tuesday) night at 7.30pm.

Episodes will then be shown at the same time each evening this week, with repeats the following weekday morning.

The series continues next week at the same time.

The 15th and final episode of the latest series will be shown on Friday, January 24 at 7.30pm.

Week one Celebrity Coach Trip episode reviews

Following tonight's first episode, day two of Brendan's newest star-studded tour will see the coach head to Le Lavandou in France, where there's carnage on the high seas as the celebs take their best shot at learning to sail.

The group also get physical in a judo class.

And the fighting doesn't stop there when two couples butt heads at the vote as the jovial mood begins to turn.

On Wednesday, January 8, the celebrity sightseers are in Toulon, France, taking part in a boomerang workshop.

An afternoon at a llama farm then sees a prankster get pranked.

The day concludes with a decidedly tense and tearful vote.

The party rolls into Marseille in Thursday's episode, the fourth day of the exclusive European road trip.

The tour's first new arrivals, comedians Stephen Bailey and Brennan Reece, jump on board and give the group a high-kick up the backside as they enjoy a can-can class.

An afternoon playing foot golf sees pain and glory, as well as a bit of fury, when Brendan finds tourists sinking wine on the coach rather than balls on the course.

Friday's episode five sees the tour arrive at Istres in France, where there's some air that needs clearing following the previous night's vote.

Brendan leads the way as he takes the group wakeboarding, and then to a pottery class to make bird whistles.

The celebrity coach escapades continue on Monday, January 13 in Avignon, France, as the group go wild on a treasure hunt.

The feelgood factor is cranked to the max when the tourists take part in a freefall simulator, with the resultant flappy faces causing much amusement.

But deciding how to handle Brendan's latest vote twist sees the group come to blows, with the tension and drama flowing straight into an unpredictable and emotional vote.