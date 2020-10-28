V For Vendetta ultimate collector’s edition released on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

V For Vendetta. Picture: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

A special edition 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack version of V For Venedetta is being released by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment for fans of the movie in time for Bonfire Night.

Guy Fawkes is publicly executed at the beginning of movie V For Vendetta.

The scene from the 2005 dystopian political action movie was filmed on the South Front courtyard at Hatfield House.

It’s fitting as it was one of the current Lord Salisbury’s ancestors who helped to foil the real Guy Fawkes and the Gunpowder Plot in 1605.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment release the ultimate collector’s edition of the thought-provoking thriller from the creators of The Matrix trilogy on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on November 2.

Written and produced by the Wachowskis, and starring Natalie Portman, DC’s V for Vendetta is an electrifying story of an everyday woman in futuristic Britain who becomes the unlikely accomplice of a mysterious freedom fighter in his radical effort to rid the country of oppression.

Based on the powerful graphic novel, V for Vendetta stars Academy Award winner Natalie Portman, of Black Swan, Thor and the Star Wars films, and Hugo Weaving from The Matrix trilogy.

The movie also stars Stephen Rea (The Crying Game), Stephen Fry, John Hurt (Nineteen Eight-Four, the Harry Potter film series), and Tim Pigott-Smith (Quantum of Solace).

In the film, mild-mannered young woman Evey (Portman) is rescued from a dire situation by a masked vigilante (Weaving) known only as ‘V’.

Incomparably charismatic and ferociously skilled in the art of combat and deception, V ignites a revolution when he detonates two London landmarks and takes over the government-controlled airwaves, urging his fellow citizens to rise up against tyranny.

As Evey uncovers the truth about V’s mysterious background, she also discovers the truth about herself – and emerges as his unlikely ally in the culmination of his plot to bring freedom and justice back to a society fraught with fear, cruelty and corruption.

The exclusive package includes two new pieces of extra content on the 4K disc, a 32-page book highlighting some of the best content from the original book ‘V For Vendetta: From Script to Film’, and a letter written by director James McTeigue, showing the creation of the film and its influence in the world today.

The 4K Ultra HD release of V for Vendetta is from a new scan of the original camera negative.

Among the new features are Natalie Portman’s never-before-seen screen test, V for Vendetta Unmasked, a making-of with filmmakers and cast, with James McTeigue and Lana Wachowski in conversation.

You can house all your collectables in this unique gift box package, made to look like the front of V’s jail cell from the film.

Available exclusively from the WB Shop, visit https://shop.warnerbros.co.uk/v-for-vendetta-ultimate-collector-s-edition-4k-ultra-hd-blu-ray-2005

