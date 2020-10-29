Truth Seekers: Episode guide to Nick Frost and Simon Pegg’s new Amazon Prime series

Emma DArcy as Astrid, Nick Frost as Gus and Samson Kayo as Elton in Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton, Amazon, Stolen Picture Colin Hutton, Amazon, Stolen Pictures

The truth is way, way out there! Nick Frost and Simon Pegg’s new TV series Truth Seekers arrives on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, October 30. Spoiler alert: here’s an episode by episode guide to the supernatural comedy drama.

Simon Pegg as Dave in episode one of Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime Simon Pegg as Dave in episode one of Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime

• Episode 1. THE HAUNTING OF CONNOLLY’S NOOK

Gus Roberts (Nick Frost) is the number one installer at Smyle, Britain’s biggest mobile network operator and internet service provider.

In his spare time he’s also a keen investigator of the paranormal.

Gus is less than pleased when his boss Dave (Simon Pegg) partners him up with new recruit Elton (Samson Kayo).

Malcolm McDowell as Richard in episode one of Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime Malcolm McDowell as Richard in episode one of Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime

But then their first job together leads them right to a real-life haunting…

• Episode 2. THE WATCHER ON THE WATER

Gus and Elton are sent to fix the broadband connection at The Portland Beacon, “the only horror themed hotel on Dorset’s Jurassic Coast”.

Robin Weaver as Wendy, Kevin Eldon as Jack in episode two of Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime Robin Weaver as Wendy, Kevin Eldon as Jack in episode two of Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime

Just as Gus is beginning to tire of the eccentric owners and their daft horror gimmicks, Elton stumbles into the mysterious Room 2, and then a passageway to a secret bunker beyond.

It’s there that they find the very surprising cause of the problem with the signal.

• Episode 3. THE GIRL WITH ALL THE GHOSTS

Amazon Original series Truth Seekers launches on Prime Video on Friday, October 30. Amazon Original series Truth Seekers launches on Prime Video on Friday, October 30.

Gus and Elton finally come face-to-face with Astrid (Emma D’Arcy), who comes to ask for their help – she’s being chased by ghosts.

Gus decides on a visit to psychic medium Janey Feathers, but the team soon discover that they’re dealing with something far more powerful that they’d ever thought.

Gus is forced to perform his first ever exorcism.

Samson Kayo as Elton in episode one of Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime Samson Kayo as Elton in episode one of Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime

• Episode 4. THE INCIDENT AT COVCOLCOSCON

It’s the day Helen’s been waiting for – Coventry Collectibles and Cosplay Convention – and Elton is preparing to take his sister and her Dalek costume along.

When Gus discovers that his hero, the visionary Dr Peter Toynbee (Julian Barratt), is speaking at the convention he decides to join the trip – and Richard (Malcolm McDowell) comes along for the ride too.

But deep in the bowels of the convention centre there’s something distinctly sinister going on.

Simon Pegg as Dave, Samson Kayo as Elton and Nick Frost as Gus Roberts in episode two of Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime Simon Pegg as Dave, Samson Kayo as Elton and Nick Frost as Gus Roberts in episode two of Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime

• Episode 5. THE GHOST OF THE BEAST OF BODMIN

The Truth Seekers receive a message from a new subscriber, Jojo74, containing a picture of what could well be the legendary Beast of Bodmin.

Keen to check it out, they head for Cornwall in HMS Darkside – but what they find there is far from what they expected.

Simon Pegg as Dave and Nick Frost as Gus Roberts in episode two of Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime Simon Pegg as Dave and Nick Frost as Gus Roberts in episode two of Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime

Meanwhile, Helen and Richard bond over their loneliness, and Toynbee steps up his fiendish preparations.

• Episode 6. THE REVENGE OF THE CHICHESTER WIDOW

Gus, Elton and Astrid decide to use a Smyle site survey of the former Chichester Institute for the Criminally Insane, now being converted into luxury apartments, as an opportunity to do the first live-stream event on the Truth Seekers’ YouTube channel.

Nick Frost as Gus Roberts and Samson Kayo as Elton in Truth Seekers, which can be seen on Amazon Prime Video from October 30. Picture:Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime Nick Frost as Gus Roberts and Samson Kayo as Elton in Truth Seekers, which can be seen on Amazon Prime Video from October 30. Picture:Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime

Armed with helmet cameras, the team split up to explore the old building while Helen and Richard watch back at base.

But Gus goes missing when he stumbles on a part of the Institute that’s not on the plans.

What he finds there – and what he learns – is truly terrifying.

Toynbee, meanwhile, is onto the Truth Seekers – they don’t know it yet but they stand between him and his goal.

Julian Curry as Old Prof Berkeley in episode two of Truth Seekers . Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime Julian Curry as Old Prof Berkeley in episode two of Truth Seekers . Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime

• Episode 7. THE HINCKLEY BOY

Having realised the truth about his partner, Gus tricks Elton into a trip to his childhood home to confront his past.

As Toynbee’s evil plan draws closer to its conclusion, the Truth Seekers come to understand what he’s up to and that it’s up to them to stop him.

Julian Barrett as Dr. Peter Toynbee in Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Amazon /Stolen Picture Julian Barrett as Dr. Peter Toynbee in Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Amazon /Stolen Picture

Time’s not on their side – the eclipse is almost here. And Richard has also gone missing…

• Episode 8. THE SHADOW OF THE MOON

The Truth Seekers arrive at the Portland Power Station – filmed on location at the former Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire – to search for Richard, only to find Dr Toynbee’s ritual in full swing.

Simon Pegg as Dave in the third episode of Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Simon Pegg as Dave in the third episode of Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon

With the eclipse nearing totality, it’s a race against time to save Richard’s life, and countless others.

They’re going to need help – but who can they trust?

