Meet the cast of Truth Seekers and what they have to say about their characters

Who stars in Truth Seekers? Here Nick Frost, Simon Pegg, Samson Kayo, Malcolm McDowell, Emma D’Arcy and Susan Wokoma discuss their characters in the new Amazon Prime Video series.

New Amazon Prime Video series Truth Seekers stars Nick Frost as Gus, Simon Pegg as Dave, Samson Kayo as Elton, Malcolm McDowell as Richard, Emma D’Arcy as Astrid, and Susan Wokoma as Helen.

Scenes from the series were filmed at the former Shredded Wheat factory site in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire.

MEET THE TRUTH SEEKERS CAST

• Nick Frost plays Gus Roberts in Truth Seekers.

Explaining the premise of the show, series co-writer Frost said: “Truth Seekers is about a man called Gus Roberts who is a broadband engineer for a company called Smyle.

“He’s also a very keen amateur ghost hunter and paranormal investigator.

“He sadly lost his wife Emily who was his drive in life, and thinks he can secretly get her back or find out something about what happened when she disappeared.”

The Hot Fuzz star continues: “All of the main characters are seeking a truth, a personal truth, not just the truth of, is there an afterlife? Are we alone? What’s up there?

“And so they come together and form a gang. I like to think there’s a Scooby-Doo element to it, which I’m really enjoying because I’m hoping that I’m Velma. I will always be Velma.”

Further explaining his character, Frost adds: “Gus lives with Richard who’s a cantankerous old fool but they love each other.

“It’s been nice having Malcolm [McDowell] here because it’s fleshed out a really nice, natural, father-son warmth.

“He’s [Gus] single, obviously, he’s never been with anyone since Emily died and he’s happy being in his house fixing stuff and being a great field engineer.”

• Malcolm McDowell plays Richard, who lives in the same house as Gus in Truth Seekers.

Of his character Richard, McDowell says: “He’s a miserable bugger, who is set in his ways, like most older people.

“But he’s an interesting character, he’s multifaced, like them all. At first glance, he seems to be just a grumpy old man, but he’s more than that.

“It’s interesting to see their unlikely relationship develop, and the way they exist in their own little worlds and how they come together, there is a genuine feeling of family and love.

“And, of course, the old man’s lonely and he’s always saying, ‘You’re going out again? What if you leave me and I just die here’, he’s a bit like that.

“So, poor pitiful me. But there’s a lot of comedy to be had in that kind of relationship.”

• Simon Pegg stars as Dave, the manager at satellite installation company Smyle, in Truth Seekers.

Pegg says: “Dave is Gus’ boss at Smyle. He is a very fastidious, very by-the-book kind of guy.

“He is very proud of Gus, who is his favourite worker as he works the hardest.

“Dave also has significance beyond that of his position of Gus’ boss, he’s slightly more involved in what’s happening than it may first appear. I’ll leave it there for now.”

• Samson Kayo plays Elton, Gus’ new partner in crime in Truth Seekers.

Kayo says: “Elton’s a peculiar character because he’s quite… I wouldn’t say introverted, but he wants to live a certain life different from the one that he’s grown up in.

“So, he’s really excited about new things on the horizon and new challenges, but the things that keep coming his way are the elements that he’s been trying to run away from.

“So, over the course of the series, you see how he navigates and tries to adapt to a life that he doesn’t want for himself because of Gus. But overall, he’s quite a chilled, easy-going, open person, with quite a dark childhood.”

• Susan Wokoma plays Helen, Elton’s sister in Truth Seekers.

“We first find Helen in episode one, in the kitchen dressed as a Dalek, which I think tells you everything you need to know,” says Wokoma.

“She’s at home because that’s where she stays, she doesn’t really leave the house. She lives with Elton, her brother, played by Samson, and she’s a bit of a nervous ball over a lot of other people and the outside world.

“She does sort of take it to the extreme and relies quite heavily on Elton as there’s no one else in her life.”

Of Helen’s relationship with her brother, she adds: “It’s just the two of them, and it’s been the two of them for a long time.

“I wouldn’t say that Elton is like her best friend, it’s not the smoothest relationship, but it’s the only one that she knows and she does depend on him even though she doesn’t want to.”

Wokoma continues: “She has quirks depending on who you speak to. For instance, if you’re into Cosplay, you’ll love her, if you’re not, then that’s a quirk.

“She’s a very talented make-up artist and has a YouTube channel where she does tutorials for special effects make-up, which I think is cool, but again, if you’re not into that, that’s a quirk.

“She has all sorts of things that are psychosomatic, she does have panic attacks and is very lonely at the core of all of those.

“Helen is a very talented person who is connected to all these people, but she doesn’t have to actually reveal anything of herself to them or get to know people in an intimate way.”

• Emma D’Arcy plays Astrid in Truth Seekers.

Emma says of her character: “Astrid’s quite mysterious. When we first meet her she is on the run, she’s having a really bad day.

“A TV series she’s watching gets interrupted by a house fire, she ends up in a hospital, where there are no doctors but there are absolutely loads of malevolent spirits.

“I think the big challenge for Astrid throughout the series is learning to stop running because the demons and ghouls that haunt her are all bound up in big questions about who she is and where she came from. That’s possibly the most scary part of her experience.

“I guess like any good action/hero-y movie she kind of has to find a way to convert what she thinks is a weakness and a big secret, into a thing that gives her power towards the end of the series.”

Astrid is run over by Gus’ van and their relationship develops throughout the series.

Emma adds: “I think initially meeting Gus and Elton felt like the first big turning point in her story.

“She meets them and imbues them with a professionalism as a pair of ghostbusters, however unrealistic that is.

“Really quickly they offer her a kind of safety and family that is totally devoid elsewhere.

“In terms of her relationship with Gus, Astrid finds a saviour and then an employer in him.

“Astrid and Elton, have a chemistry and an understanding and a connectivity from the get-go. They both have big scary things in their past in common, and I wonder if that’s a part of the fact that there may be connections going backwards that we’re yet to discover.”

The eight-episode Truth Seekers series launches on Amazon Prime Video on October 30, 2020.