The Lost Words authors to cast a spell at Folk by the Oak festival in Hatfield

Lost Words Spell Songs CD book. Picture: Elly Lucas Elly Lucas

Families will be spellbound at Hatfield's Folk by the Oak festival this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Spell Songs at Hay Festival 2019 featuring Jim Molyneux, Kris Drever, Seckou Keita, Julie Fowlis, Beth Porter, Karine Polwart and Rachel Newton. Picture: Elly Lucas Spell Songs at Hay Festival 2019 featuring Jim Molyneux, Kris Drever, Seckou Keita, Julie Fowlis, Beth Porter, Karine Polwart and Rachel Newton. Picture: Elly Lucas

The acclaimed authors of The Lost Words: A Spell Book are set to appear at the Hatfield House festival on Sunday, July 14.

Fans of Robert Macfarlane and Jackie Morris have a unique opportunity to hear them talk about the overwhelming response to their award-winning book at the family-friendly festival.

● READ MORE: Folk by the Oak 2019 stage times for Hatfield festival

The Lost Words A Spell Book Cover The Lost Words A Spell Book Cover

Folk by the Oak organisers said: "We can't wait to welcome you back to the glorious and leafy surrounds of Hatfield House when we return for another 'festival in a day', packed with sublime music and fun for all the family.

"This year we have lots of new and exciting happenings, many of them inspired by The Lost Words, the acclaimed spell book by Robert Macfarlane and Jackie Morris."

Beginning as a response to the removal of everyday nature words such as 'acorn', 'bluebell', 'kingfisher' and 'wren' from a widely used children's dictionary, The Lost Words then grew to become a much broader protest at the loss of the natural world around us.

The bestselling book has become "a cultural phenomenon", according to The Guardian, and moved people across the UK to work with charities, bookshops and local communities to raise money to get the book into schools, hospices and care homes.

Simultaneously it was re-ignited a passion in children, teachers and parents to explore the natural world and to rediscover the lost words from the book.

Fans of The Lost Words can catch Jackie and Robert in conversation on the Acorn Stage at Folk by the Oak at 1pm, and hear how their creation has blossomed into inspirational community projects around the country.

They will also be talking about Spell Songs, the musical companion piece commissioned by Folk by the Oak, which will be performed on the main stage at the festival. Jackie Morris will also be painting live on stage.

Just as The Lost Words took root and flourished, so Spell Songs has blossomed and grown, with sell-out performances around the UK and the publication of a new book featuring new spells by Robert and Jackie, who will be signing copies at the festival.

For younger fans there's also oodles of free fun at the festival, some of it inspired by the book.

Seek, Find, Speak, a lively and intriguing new theatrical evocation of The Lost Words, with performers dressed as a charm of goldfinches, will be waiting in the family area ready to take you on a journey of discovery.

● For full details and to book tickets, go to www.folkbytheoak.com