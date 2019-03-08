Great British Food Festival returns to Knebworth House with 'some tasty treats'

The Great British Food Festival returns to Knebworth House Supplied by Knebworth House

A fabulous feast for foodies is returning to Knebworth House this weekend.

The Great British Food Festival. Picture: Supplied by Daniel Maycock / The Great British Food Festival The Great British Food Festival. Picture: Supplied by Daniel Maycock / The Great British Food Festival

The historic park at Knebworth will be hosting the Great British Food Festival again on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21, from 10am to 5pm both days.

The festival is bigger and better this year, with even more food and drink stalls to tantalise the taste buds.

The Great British Food Festival features over 80 different traders, among them artisan food producers and street food vendors.

They will be busy making, preserving, baking and packing, jams, cakes, cheese, sausages and lots of other tasty treats. Along with wonderful food and drink producers, there will be a great line-up of local bands, fantastic chef demos, foodie talks, man vs food competitions, and forager.

The Great British Food Festival returns to Knebworth House The Great British Food Festival returns to Knebworth House

Dan Maycock, one of the organisers, said: "We have got a great mix of local produce and best of British, coming from further afield.

"On the hot food front you will be able to try anything from traditional hog roast to Mexican and Thai dishes, so hopefully something for all tastes!"

The popular chef demo stage will host a headline name for each day, with ex-Great British Bake Off stars Val Stones, Jane Beedle and Howard Middleton all doing demos over the weekend.

Howard said: "I love doing these events, always a lovely crowd and judging the cake off is such fun."

The Great British Food Festival. Picture: Supplied by Daniel Maycock / The Great British Food Festival The Great British Food Festival. Picture: Supplied by Daniel Maycock / The Great British Food Festival

Alongside the celeb chefs, some of the best regional talent will be showcasing their skills.

From baking tips to fine dining know-how, the demo theatre is the place to be for any budding chef.

On top of cooking up treats on the demo stage, the Bake Off stars will be overseeing the popular Great British Cake Off, where amateur bakers compete head to head in three baking categories - see www.greatbritishfoodfestival.com for details and to enter - and best of all if you enter a cake you get free entry to the festival.

There is entertainment for all the family over the weekend, including kids' cookery lessons, free circus skills, and children's inflatables.

With live music throughout the day from a play list packed full of top local bands, it's a great day out for the whole family.

Bring a blanket and sit out for the day enjoying great food and drink, live music and beautiful surroundings.

The Great British Food Festival is the perfect recipe for a fun, foodie day out for the whole family.

The Great British Food Festival. Picture: Supplied by Daniel Maycock / The Great British Food Festival The Great British Food Festival. Picture: Supplied by Daniel Maycock / The Great British Food Festival

Organiser Dan Maycock added: "We are looking forward to fantastic weekend - it's a lovely spot on the lawns at Knebworth and we can't wait to bring our food festival back to Hertfordshire.

"We have some tasty treats, with over 80 stalls, great chef demos and, of course, live music. We hope people come out and enjoy the event."

You can visit The Great British Food Festival at no additional charge to the regular Knebworth Park & Gardens admission price.

It'll be a great foodie day out for the whole family at fantastic value as included with the price of entry are the adventure playground, Fort Knebworth, the maze, the 250-acre Park, the 28-acres of formal gardens and the trail of 72 life-sized pre-historic creatures.

Tickets booked online before the day of the event qualify for a 10 per cent discount off the full price of £10 for ages three and above, or £36 for a family ticket/group of four.

Tickets at full price will be available at the gate on the day.

Park and gardens entry is free for season ticket holders and children under three.

Knebworth House tickets can be purchased at a supplement of £4 for adults, £3.50 for senior citizens / children.

A range of Knebworth House branded food can be bought from the gift shop, including apple juice which is made from apples grown on site.

● For more information visit the Knebworth House website at www.knebworthhouse.com, or phone the estate office on 01438 810930.