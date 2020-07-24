Have a laugh at live Comedy Store show coming to Hatfield

Jarred Christmas will be MC for The Comedy Store at The Screen Space in the grounds of Hatfield House Supplied by The Screen Space / Loudbird PR

Missing live stand-up comedy? A comedy night is coming to the grounds of Hatfield House.

The Screen Space in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: The Screen Space The Screen Space in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: The Screen Space

The Comedy Store has joined forces with The Screen Space at Hatfield House for an evening of laughs.

The legendary London comedy club will be bringing people some much-needed laughter – in a safe outside space – on Saturday, August 1 at 9pm.

This is one of the latest additions to the programme of outdoor cinema, picnic movies, and fitness classes at the Hertfordshire stately home.

The largest open-air cinema in the county will also now be running in the stunning grounds of Hatfield House until the end of August.

Angela Barnes is due to appear at The Comedy Store at The Screen Space in the grounds of Hatfield House Angela Barnes is due to appear at The Comedy Store at The Screen Space in the grounds of Hatfield House

Boasting a giant widescreen LED screen, which is the biggest in Europe, The Screen Space opened on July 4 and has already proved to be a huge hit with both adults and kids, showing movies in the day and evening, and running fitness and wellness sessions in the mornings.

The Comedy Store at The Screen Space will see sets from stand-up stars such as Jarred Christmas, Dane Baptiste, Angela Barnes and Christian Reilly.

They will each be projected onto the huge screen, which uses a high-end sound system and FM transmitter, so wherever you are seated, you can see and hear perfectly.

There is a great choice of food and drink on site, such as pizzas, cocktails and the ultimate Routemaster mobile bus bar.

Dane Baptiste is due to appear at The Comedy Store at The Screen Space in the grounds of Hatfield House Dane Baptiste is due to appear at The Comedy Store at The Screen Space in the grounds of Hatfield House

Organiser Matt Gourd said: “There is so much space at this venue so social distancing is very easy, and the massive screen size means spectacular viewing from wherever your allocated space is. Parking is also plentiful, and free.

“It’s a great opportunity to gather outside in this beautiful setting with a bunch of your friends, in a safe socially distanced space, and have a laugh again.”

Rocketman Sing-along, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Sonic The Hedgehog, WALL-E and Judy are among the movies being screened this weekend.

Pulp Fiction is Monday night’s offering, with Joker being shown on Tuesday, July 28 at 8pm after Men in Black at 5pm.

Christian Reilly is due to appear at The Comedy Store at The Screen Space in the grounds of Hatfield House Christian Reilly is due to appear at The Comedy Store at The Screen Space in the grounds of Hatfield House

Grease will be the word on Wednesday, July 29 at 8pm after screenings of Postman Pat: The Movie and Minions earlier in the day.

As well as the comedy gig, movies scheduled for next week include E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial on Thursday, July 30 at 5pm, followed by Apollo 13 at 8pm.

Happy Feet is the 2pm picnic movie on Friday, July 31, with Django Unchained the 8pm screening.

Trolls World Tour and Avengers: Infinity War can be seen in the afternoon on Saturday, August 1 before The Comedy Store show takes to the stage.

The Screen Space is putting on fitness sessions, picnic movies and now comedy in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: The Screen Space The Screen Space is putting on fitness sessions, picnic movies and now comedy in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: The Screen Space

Coco, Avengers Endgame and Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody are due to be screened on Sunday, August 2, at 2pm, 4pm and 8pm respectively.

“The movies we are showing every day and evening are going down very well, as are the wellbeing sessions of fitness, sunrise yoga and dance,” added Matt

“But there is really nothing like world-class comedy to lift your spirits!”

For a full programme of events and to book tickets go to https://thescreen.space