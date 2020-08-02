Advanced search

More live Comedy Store shows at Hatfield House

PUBLISHED: 09:50 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:38 05 August 2020

The Comedy Store show at The Screen Space in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: The Screen Space

The Screen Space

More live shows by The Comedy Store have been announced for an outdoor Hatfield venue.

Following the weekend’s first live stand-up gig at The Screen Space, Saturday nights will be filled with laughter at the Hertfordshire stately home over the coming weeks.

The Comedy Store will return to The Screen Space on Saturday, August 8.

This weekend’s line-up is set to include Sarah Keyworth, Troy Hawke, Funmbi Omotayo, and MC Abigoliah Schamaun, with their sets projected onto the giant screen.

In a video posted on The Comedy Store London’s Instagram page, Abigoliah Schamaun said: “I am so excited to tell you that The Comedy Store is coming to Hatfield. Hatfield! What a wonderful place!

The Comedy Store show at The Screen Space in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: The Screen SpaceThe Comedy Store show at The Screen Space in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: The Screen Space

“I’ve never been there but I can’t wait to see what it’s like.”

The show’s MC added: “It’s going to be a lovely outdoor gig, totally safe, social distant, but also super funny.

“I cannot wait to talk to you guys.”

Comedians Hal Cruttenden, Suzi Ruffell and Brennan Reece are due to appear on Saturday, August 15.

There will be a fully licensed big red bus bar, cocktails and food available at this new amazing outdoor venue.

So grab your blanket, drink a cocktail and eat some pizza – and enjoy an evening of live post-lockdown comedy in a COVID-safe environment.

A maximum of six people are allowed per ‘Social Circle’. These will be marked out on the event space for social distancing.

Doors open at 7.30pm with the show starting an hour later.

This event is for 18 and over. Adult tickets cost £20.

Visit https://thescreen.space/ for more details and to book.

For more on The Comedy Store London’s Hatfield shows, visit london.thecomedystore.co.uk/event/hatfield-house/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

