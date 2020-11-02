Advanced search

Gothic online event explores The Black Vampyre and other creations

PUBLISHED: 17:25 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:43 02 November 2020

The Hardy Tree at St Pancras Old Church. This will feature in the virtual graveyard tour as part of The Open Minds, Open Graves project's 'The Black Vampyre and Other Creations: Gothic visions of new worlds'. Picture: supplied by the University of Hertfordshire.

The Hardy Tree at St Pancras Old Church. This will feature in the virtual graveyard tour as part of The Open Minds, Open Graves project's 'The Black Vampyre and Other Creations: Gothic visions of new worlds'. Picture: supplied by the University of Hertfordshire.

University of Hertfordshire

An online event exploring the first black vampire is being held later this month.

The Black VampyreThe Black Vampyre

The Open Minds, Open Graves Project will be looking at ‘The Black Vampyre and Other Creations: Gothic visions of new worlds’ as part of the Being Human Festival 2020.

The convenor of the project is vampire expert Dr Sam George from the University of Hertfordshire.

The free Zoom event will focus on a group of visionary Gothic writers and their dreams of new worlds and the creatures that inhabit them, notably Mary Shelley’s plague world, John Polidori’s The Vampyre, and the ghosts of World War 1.

The research group will encourage audiences to discover the first black vampire in literature, the first vampire story by an American writer, and the first vampire anti-slavery narrative, directly inspired by Polidori.

Dr Sam George, associate professor of research at the Hatfield-based uni, said: “Surprisingly, The Black Vampyre is relatively unknown, even in Gothic circles.

“We’ll be celebrating the diversity of the Gothic and its audiences, engaging with young adults and black and minority ethnic groups.

“We’ll be embracing the ethical side of Gothic, shifting away from horror, to cultivate a sense of moral agency.

“Gothic narratives can create empathy for the marginalised, monstrous or othered, and help young adults make sense of the liminality they inhabit.”

The virtual event will include talks, a virtual graveyard tour of St Pancras Old Church, the resting place of John Polidori and the scene of Mary and Percy Shelley’s courtship, and a Gothic flash fiction writing competition.

This competition pays tribute to the story writing evening that saw Mary Shelley produce the first fragment of Frankenstein, together with the first fictional vampire, in a story told by Byron, and developed by Polidori.

Attendees will have access to resources about the text, supplementary material, and Being Human’s Black Lives Matter resources for the humanities.

‘The Black Vampyre and Other Creations: Gothic visions of new worlds’ will take place online from noon to 3pm on Saturday, November 14.

This is a free event but you will need to obtain a ticket to attend. For further information and to book tickets visit www.opengravesopenminds.com/the-black-vampyre-and-other-creations-2020

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Uni of Herts to take ‘strong disciplinary action’ after crowd of students reportedly throwing fireworks was broken up by police

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

Extinction Rebellion protest haunts the streets of Welwyn Garden City

The protestors, were trying to highlight the horrors of climate change. Picture: XR East Herts

Man, 20, taken to hospital after stabbing in Hatfield

Aviation Avenue in Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View

Poll: Have your say on new COVID-19 lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation ahead of a proposed coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Sacrifice will be commemorated with Remembrance Sunday in Welwyn Hatfield online

Hatfield Remembrance Day service in 2019. Picture: WHBC.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Uni of Herts to take ‘strong disciplinary action’ after crowd of students reportedly throwing fireworks was broken up by police

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

Extinction Rebellion protest haunts the streets of Welwyn Garden City

The protestors, were trying to highlight the horrors of climate change. Picture: XR East Herts

Man, 20, taken to hospital after stabbing in Hatfield

Aviation Avenue in Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View

Poll: Have your say on new COVID-19 lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation ahead of a proposed coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Sacrifice will be commemorated with Remembrance Sunday in Welwyn Hatfield online

Hatfield Remembrance Day service in 2019. Picture: WHBC.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

A different Remembrance Sunday for Ralph from Welwyn Garden City as charity works to keep blind veterans connected throughout lockdown

Ralph Dines, 85, has received lots of support from Blind Veterans UK. Picture: Supplied

Gothic online event explores The Black Vampyre and other creations

The Hardy Tree at St Pancras Old Church. This will feature in the virtual graveyard tour as part of The Open Minds, Open Graves project's 'The Black Vampyre and Other Creations: Gothic visions of new worlds'. Picture: supplied by the University of Hertfordshire.

Plans for no Hertsmere schoolchild to go hungry this Christmas

Cllr Bright visits the new state-of-the-art kitchens. Picture: Hertsmere Borough Council

The show will go on for St Albans theatre after lockdown with streamed performances

The dress rehearsal for Relatively Speaking at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. The Alan Ayckbourn comedy opens on Friday, November 6 with performances streamed. Picture: Anne Frizell

FA Trophy draw: Welwyn Garden City get home tie against former winners

WGC will host Hednesford Town in the next round of the FA Trophy. Picture: KARYN HADDON