Welwyn Garden City's David James takes his last dance on Strictly Come Dancing

The bottom two couples on the Strictly Come Dancing Results Show - Nadiya Bychkova and David James, and Katya Jones and Mike Bushell. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures' Digital Picture Service (BBC Pictures) as set out at www.bbcpictures.co.uk. In particular, this image may only be published by a registered User of BBC Pictures for editorial use for the purpose of publicising the relevant BBC programme, personnel or activity during the Publicity Period which ends three review weeks following the date of transmission and provided the BBC and the copyright holder in the caption are credited. For any other purpose whatsoever, including advertising and commercial, prior written approval from the copyright holder will be required.

Welwyn Garden City's former England goalkeeper David James was finally shown the red card on Strictly Come Dancing tonight after facing another dance-off.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tess Daly, David James and Nadiya Bychkova on the Strictly Come Dancing Results Show. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy Tess Daly, David James and Nadiya Bychkova on the Strictly Come Dancing Results Show. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

The 49-year-old former Watford, Aston Villa, Liverpool, West Ham United, Portsmouth and Manchester City footballer finished bottom of the leaderboard on Saturday night.

He scored just 16 points from Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and guest judge Alfonso Ribeiro for his jive to Such A Night by Michael Buble.

And when the public vote was added to the judges' scores, James and pro partner Nadiya Bychkova found themselves facing the dreaded dance-off for the third time in four weeks in tonight's Sunday results show.

Shirley said David James 'only competed with himself'. We'll miss this true sportsman of #Strictly. Well done @jamosfoundation and @NadiyaBychkova. pic.twitter.com/kdglrC5sXz — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 20, 2019

Also finishing in the bottom two after Saturday's fifth live Strictly show of the 2019 series were BBC sports presenter Mike Bushell and Katya Jones.

They scored 21 for their Samba to Jump On It by The Sugarhill Gang.

However, Mike and Katya did enough in the dance-off for the judges to save them.

David James and Nadiya Bychkova take their farewell dance on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy David James and Nadiya Bychkova take their farewell dance on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

That meant the judging panel finally gave WGC's ex-international footballer David James the boot, and he took one final twirl on the dancefloor with Nadiya before saying farewell to Strictly.

Paying tribute to her dance partner on the show, Nadiya said: "I learnt so much from you.

"It was... it was a pleasure to be your partner."

David replied: "Well, I can't... I can't thank you enough."

He added: "It would have been nice to have been the amazing student who got to the final, but..."

Nadiya replied: "You were an amazing student, and it's not only about the final, it's about the journey, and ours was beautiful."

Posting on her Instagram page, Nadiya wrote: "What an amazing man. Thank you so much @davidjamesofficial for such a beautiful journey.

"I loved every moment of it, our long long hours of rehearsals. Loved every chat we had, I learned so much from you.

"Loved watching you improve and falling in love with dancing. Loved watching you enjoying the dances you were so scared of.

Strictly Come Dancing judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and guest judge Alfonso Ribeiro. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy Strictly Come Dancing judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and guest judge Alfonso Ribeiro. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

"The improvement you showed on @bbcstrictly was absolutely amazing and this is what this show is about.

"I'm so so proud of you, it was an honour to have you as a partner. Thank you for everything. Love, Nadiya"

After the dance-off, David's celebrity rival Mike Bushell said: "I really feel for David and Nadiya.

Welwyn Garden City's former England goalkeeper David James and Nadiya Bychkova on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy Welwyn Garden City's former England goalkeeper David James and Nadiya Bychkova on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

"They did brilliantly, and it could have been either of us."

Fellow contestants and pro dancers also congratulated David on his Strictly journey from a complete beginner.

Professional Amy Dowden said: "He's a true gentleman, and Nadiya just did such a brilliant job.

Nadiya Bychkova and former England goalkeeper David James on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy Nadiya Bychkova and former England goalkeeper David James on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

"She really transformed him into the dancer he is."

Former Arsenal footballer Alex Scott said: "I've known him from football, in that environment, so to be in this dancing arena with him, seeing him giving it his all... he loved every moment of it. He did."

She added: "I'm just going to miss my teammate being around."

Former Arsenal footballer Alex Scott and Neil Jones on the Strictly Come Dancing live show. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy Former Arsenal footballer Alex Scott and Neil Jones on the Strictly Come Dancing live show. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

While Hertfordshire pair Mike Bushell and David James faced a shoot-out for survival on tonight's show, ex-England Lionesses defender Alex Scott and professional dance partner Neil Jones scored their highest marks of the season last night.

They totalled 33 points for their Charleston to Pump Up the Jam on Saturday's live show.

That placed former Welwyn Garden City resident Alex joint fourth on the leaderboard alongside ex-Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse.

Alex Scott and Neil Jones dancing on the fifth Strictly Come Dancing live show of the 2019 series. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy Alex Scott and Neil Jones dancing on the fifth Strictly Come Dancing live show of the 2019 series. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

Social media star Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard's Foxtrot to New York, New York by Frank Sinatra topped last night's leaderboard with 38 points from the judges, including a maximum 10 from guest Alfonso Ribeiro, who stood in for Bruno Tonioli.

In joint second place with 36 points were CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual and Welsh pro Amy Dowden with their canine-inspired Salsa to Who Let the Dogs Out by Baha Men, and Viscountess Emma Weymouth and Aljaž Skorjanec, who Viennese Waltzed to Whitney Houston classic Saving All My Love for You.

Mike Bushell and Katya Jones dancing on Strictly. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy Mike Bushell and Katya Jones dancing on Strictly. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy