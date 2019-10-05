Video Strictly Come Dancing star David James in bottom two again Alan Davies

alan.davies@whtimes.co.uk

@alpdavies David James and Strictly Come Dancing pro partner Nadiya Bychkova finished second from bottom on the judges' leaderboard after the Movie Week show. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures' Digital Picture Service (BBC Pictures) as set out at www.bbcpictures.co.uk. In particular, this image may only be published by a registered User of BBC Pictures for editorial use for the purpose of publicising the relevant BBC programme, personnel or activity during the Publicity Period which ends three review weeks following the date of transmission and provided the BBC and the copyright holder in the caption are credited. For any other purpose whatsoever, including advertising and commercial, prior written approval from the copyright holder will be required. Welwyn Garden City's former England goalkeeper David James looks set to face the dreaded dance-off again in tonight's Strictly Come Dancing results show. Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in. Nadiya Bychkova and 'Batman' David James on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy Nadiya Bychkova and 'Batman' David James on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy The former Watford, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Portsmouth and Manchester City keeper finished second from bottom on the judges' leaderboard on last night's third Strictly live programme of the 2019 series. Having survived the dance-off at Elstree Studios last week, it looks as though ex-England stopper James will face Strictly's play-off for survival again in tonight's results show. Although doing better than last week, 'Batman' James scored only 16 for his American Smooth to Seal's Batman Forever movie song Kiss From A Rose. Last on the leaderboard as Hollywood came to Borehamwood were Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton. They scored just 11 points for their Kill Bill-inspired Charleston on the BBC One show last night to Woo Hoo by The 5.6.7.8's . They are now likely to be in the dance-off alongside either David James or Mike Bushell. Nadiya Bychkova and David James on Strictly. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy Nadiya Bychkova and David James on Strictly. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy BBC sports presenter Mike Bushell and Katya Jones totalled 18 on Saturday, placing them just above James and his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova. If the public haven't voted for him, former England keeper James will be relying on the judges to save him tonight (Sunday) from an early Strictly exit. All four judges awarded him four points on Saturday, although they admitted he had taken a step forward from last week's second live show. View this post on Instagram The #strictly Bat-Signal is calling for @davidjamesofficial and @nadiyabychkova tonight A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly) on Oct 5, 2019 at 9:14am PDT Motsi Mabuse said WGC's superhero "came back fighting" after his dance-off victory. She said: "I do see an improvement. "You are on your own journey but I see an improvement. Nadiya Bychkova and David James on Strictly. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy Nadiya Bychkova and David James on Strictly. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy "Everything you are doing is getting better and better and better." Fellow judge Shirley Ballas commented: "Again, it was better than last week. "And I agree with Motsi, you are on your own journey. Batman, but make it #Strictly. Gotham goes glam for @jamosfoundation and @NadiyaBychkova's American Smooth. pic.twitter.com/N7pW0lifZi — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 5, 2019 "There were elements in there that were really soft. You have a soft soul, I can see that. "There was some nice framing, there was some sensitive parts, and your highlight was when you lifted her [Nadiya] and did your tricks. "I felt it was easy and I could have done it with you myself." View this post on Instagram Flying into Movies Week, @davidjamesofficial and @nadiyabychkova loved their romantic routine. #Strictly A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly) on Oct 5, 2019 at 1:23pm PDT --> -->

Bruno Tonioli said James was "definitely defrosting nicely".

"There was more movement, more connection… you almost enjoyed yourself!

"We are moving there slowly, but we are moving in the right direction."

Alex Scott performing her routine for Strictly Come Dancing's Movies Week. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy Alex Scott performing her routine for Strictly Come Dancing's Movies Week. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

Craig Revel Horwood added: "We need to see a lot more expression in your arms.

"But there is a modicum of improvement."

Former Arsenal footballer Alex Scott and Neil Jones has earlier performed the series' first Rumba to How Far I'll Go by Auli'I Cravalho from the film Moana.

Slipping off the high heels, ex-England international Alex, who lived in Welwyn Garden City during her Arsenal playing days, and pro partner Neil scored 23 from the judges, including sixes from Bruno, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas.

Of the Oaklands College alumna, judge Bruno Tonioli said the dance was a bit like Alex, "full of beauty and warmth".

Craig Revel Horwood, who awarded Alex the lowest mark of five, said: "I liked the mix of the contemporary and mixing that with the Rumba. I thought that worked really, really well.

"However it was a little bit stilted.

"And you timing was out at the beginning."

He added: "But, as Bruno said, you did very, very well."

Neil Jones and Alex Scott dancing their Movies Week routine for Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy Neil Jones and Alex Scott dancing their Movies Week routine for Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

Head judge Shirley Ballas agreed with Craig, adding: "I personally quite liked the mix of the contemporary along with the Rumba.

"If everybody came on and did the same Rumba it would be very boring."

BBC sports presenter Mike Bushell, who grew up in Hertfordshire, and Katya Jones danced a Cha Cha Cha to It's Raining Men by The Weather Girls from Magic Mike.

Ok #moana it's nearly show time.. Be one with the ocean (@mr_njonesofficial) and let's dance or best dance yet .



Hope you all love tonights dance and pick up the phone and keep us in for another week (pretty please)



7:10pm BBCONE @bbcstrictly pic.twitter.com/0WZ8kJYjsg — Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) October 5, 2019

After sliding down a fireman's pole at the start of his routine, Mike's performance wasn't that magic with the judges.

Katya also took a tumble near the end of their dance.

Bruno Tonioli said: "It wasn't quite magic, darling.

Alex Scott performing on Strictly Come Dancing's Movies Week. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy Alex Scott performing on Strictly Come Dancing's Movies Week. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

"It got nearly tragic at a couple of moments."

Craig Revel Horwood said to Mike: "It did look like your jockstrap was a little too tight!

"There was absolutely no hip action whatsoever.

Alex Scott performing the Rumba on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy Alex Scott performing the Rumba on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

"That being said, you go for broke, and I love that about you."

However, he later awarded Mike just three points.

Motsi Mabuse told Mike he "is so fun to watch" and awarded him five points.

Head judge Shirley Ballas said it was a better performance than last week.

She told Mike: "You ripped off your shirt, you ripped off your trousers, you are 100 per cent committed to what you do.

"But I do agree with Craig, your feet are so staccato."

Mike Bushell coming down the fireman's pole on Strictly Come Dancing during his Magic Mike routine. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy Mike Bushell coming down the fireman's pole on Strictly Come Dancing during his Magic Mike routine. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

The Strictly Come Dancing Week 3 Results Show is on BBC One at 7.15pm on Sunday.

Strictly Come Dancing's Mike Bushell and Katya Jones perform their Magic Mike routine. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy Strictly Come Dancing's Mike Bushell and Katya Jones perform their Magic Mike routine. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing pair Katya Jones and 'Magic' Mike Bushell. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy Strictly Come Dancing pair Katya Jones and 'Magic' Mike Bushell. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

Just when you think you've seen it all on #Strictly... @mikebreakfast and @mrs_katjones bring us this Magic Mike-onic moment! pic.twitter.com/jLZTMayRq6 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 5, 2019

Katya Jones and Mike Bushell on the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy Katya Jones and Mike Bushell on the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

Strictly Celebrities and pro dancers on the third live show. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy Strictly Celebrities and pro dancers on the third live show. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy Strictly Come Dancing 2019 judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy Strictly Come Dancing 2019 judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy