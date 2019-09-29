Advanced search

Goalkeeper David James saved by Strictly Come Dancing judges

PUBLISHED: 20:00 29 September 2019 | UPDATED: 20:16 29 September 2019

Luba Mushtuk and James Cracknell, and Nadiya Bychkova and David James face the music in the Strictly Come Dancing Results Show. Picture BBC / Guy Levy

Luba Mushtuk and James Cracknell, and Nadiya Bychkova and David James face the music in the Strictly Come Dancing Results Show. Picture BBC / Guy Levy

Former England goalkeeper David James was saved by the Strictly Come Dancing judges following the first dance-off of the new series.

Nadiya Bychkova and David James on Strictly Come Dancing 2019. Picture: BBC / Guy LevyNadiya Bychkova and David James on Strictly Come Dancing 2019. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

The 49-year-old ex-international footballer from Welwyn Garden City found himself in the bottom two on tonight's Strictly Come Dancing - The Results Show alongside former Olympic rowing champion James Cracknell.

That meant David James and professional partner Nadiya Bychkova had to dance once more to stay in the BBC One competition.

Their opponents were Cracknell and pro dancer Luba Mushtuk, who performed a jive to Tutti Frutti by Little Richard.

David and Nadiya had scored just 10 points for their Paso Doble to España cañí on Saturday night's live show - the lowest score of the series so far.

That placed them bottom of the judges' leaderboard on the night, and in the bottom two overall, just above Olympic gold medallist James Cracknell, after the first two dances.

When the public vote was added to the judges' scores, both David James and James Cracknell faced the dreaded dance-off to survive another week on the show.

Tess Daly with former Olympic rower James Cracknell and professional partner Luba Mushtuk after losing the dance-off on the Strictly Come Dancing Results Show. Picture: BBC / Guy LevyTess Daly with former Olympic rower James Cracknell and professional partner Luba Mushtuk after losing the dance-off on the Strictly Come Dancing Results Show. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

In the end the judges - Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Bruno Tonioli - voted to keep the former Sir Frederic Osborn School pupil from WGC in the show, with Cracknell waving goodbye to the Strictly ballroom after just two weeks.

The other celebrities set to compete in Strictly's week three - Movie Week - are Alex Scott, Anneka Rice, Catherine Tyldesley, Chris Ramsey, Dev Griffin, Emma Barton, Karim Zeroual, Kelvin Fletcher, Michelle Visage, Mike Bushell, Saffron Barker, Viscountess Emma Weymouth and Will Bayley.

The Strictly Come Dancing celebrities say goodbye to James Cracknell. Picture: BBC / Guy LevyThe Strictly Come Dancing celebrities say goodbye to James Cracknell. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

Lewis Capaldi with Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara on the Strictly Come Dancing results show. Picture: BBC / Guy LevyLewis Capaldi with Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara on the Strictly Come Dancing results show. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 celebrities and pro dancers. Picture: BBC /Guy LevyStrictly Come Dancing 2019 celebrities and pro dancers. Picture: BBC /Guy Levy

Topic Tags:

