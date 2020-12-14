Two Welwyn Hatfield celebs feature in Strictly Come Dancing Christmas countdown

Two Welwyn Hatfield celebrities are set to feature in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas edition.

EastEnders favourite Jake Wood and Welwyn Garden City singer and Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon will both appear in the Christmas Day show.

While the traditional celebrity special hasn’t been recorded this year. BBC One will show a Christmas countdown of Strictly’s 25 most memorable dances, as voted for by the public.

Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are joined by judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood, pros and some very special celebrity guests to look back on iconic moments from the programme, including perfect 40s, crowd-pleasing favourites, and trophy-winning performances.

Among the dances in the show are 2007 Strictly champion Alesha’s Cha Cha with professional partner Matthew Cutler.

Jake ‘Snake Hips’ Wood’s salsa with Janette Manrara to Mambo No5 also features in the list.

The show is also due to include dances from 2019 champion Kelvin Fletcher, Chris Hollins, Tom Chambers, Mark Ramprakash, Ore Oduba, Caroline Flack, Jill Halfpenny, Danny Mac, Jay McGuiness, Louis Smith, Ann Widdecombe, Ed Balls and Aston Merrygold.

The 75-minute Strictly Come Dancing: The Christmas Countdown can be seen on Christmas Day at 4.45pm.

