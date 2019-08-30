Welwyn Garden City footballer nets Strictly Come Dancing partner

Tess Daly with Welwyn Garden City's former England goalkeeper David James and his Strictly Come Dancing 2019 professional partner Nadiya Bychkova. Picture: BBC / Kieron McCarron WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures' Digital Picture Service (BBC Pictures) as set out at www.bbcpictures.co.uk. In particular, this image may only be published by a registered User of BBC Pictures for editorial use for the purpose of publicising the relevant BBC programme, personnel or activity during the Publicity Period which ends three review weeks following the date of transmission and provided the BBC and the copyright holder in the caption are credited. For any other purpose whatsoever, including advertising and commercial, prior written approval from the copyright holder will be required.

Welwyn Garden City's latest Strictly Come Dancing contestant David James has been teamed with their professional partner.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Claudia Winkleman, Tess Daly and this year's Strictly Come Dancing celebrities and pro dancers. Picture: BBC / Kieron McCarron Claudia Winkleman, Tess Daly and this year's Strictly Come Dancing celebrities and pro dancers. Picture: BBC / Kieron McCarron

Former England goalkeeper James was partnered with Nadiya Bychkova on tonight's Strictly Come Dancing 2019 launch show on BBC One.

The pre-recorded programme was filmed at Elstree Studios last week but only aired tonight.

The new SCD series will start proper in a fortnight's time with the first live show on Saturday, September 21.

READ MORE: WGC footballer David James signs up for Strictly

James, who went to Welwyn Garden City's Sir Frederic Osborn School, now Ridgeway Academy, played for Watford, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Manchester City, West Ham United and Portsmouth during a glittering playing career.

The 49-year-old will now be hoping to add the Strictly Glitterball trophy to his England caps and footballing medals.

READ MORE: Welwyn Garden City children teach Strictly star David James how to sell cupcakes

Former England Lionesses international Alex Scott MBE, who lived in Welwyn Garden City during her time with Arsenal, has been teamed with professional Neil Jones on this year's Strictly series.

Tess Daly with Alex Scott MBE and her professional partner Neil Jones on the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Launch Show. Picture: BBC / Kieron McCarron Tess Daly with Alex Scott MBE and her professional partner Neil Jones on the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Launch Show. Picture: BBC / Kieron McCarron

Ahead of the partnership being confirmed by Tess Daly, World Cup footballer and now TV pundit Alex said: "I'm so nervous!

"I've played in World Cups and everything and this is the most nerve-wracking thing ever!"

READ MORE: Ex-Arsenal star Alex Scott to tackle Strictly Come Dancing

#Strictly may be more nerve-wracking than a world cup for @AlexScott, but she's in safe hands with @Mr_NJones! pic.twitter.com/7grFpG9acJ — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 7, 2019

BBC TV sports presenter Mike Bushell has been teamed with Katya Jones, who recently split with Neil Jones.

Other partnerships include EastEnders' Emma Barton, who plays Honey Mitchell in the BBC One soap, with Anton Du Beke, stand-up comedian Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer, and Olympic rowing gold medallist James Cracknell with Luba Mushtuk.

Former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley becomes Johannes Radebe's first ever Strictly celeb partner, while CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual will dance with Amy Dowden.

YouTuber Saffron Barker has been paired with AJ Pritchard, while Michelle Visage will dance with Italian dancer Giovanni Pernice.

Radio DJ Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell will team up for the latest series of the hit BBC One show, and Paralympian Will Bayley is set to partner Janette Manrara.

Aljaz Skorjanec's celeb partner is Viscountess Emma Weymouth, and Anneka Rice will join forces with reigning Strictly pro champion Kevin Clifton.

Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing was teamed with Oti Mabuse when the launch show was filmed, but has since pulled out of series 17 through injury.