Video

Welwyn Garden City's David James in danger of facing the dance-off on Strictly Come Dancing tonight

Nadiya Bychkova and David James on Strictly Come Dancing 2019. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures' Digital Picture Service (BBC Pictures) as set out at www.bbcpictures.co.uk. In particular, this image may only be published by a registered User of BBC Pictures for editorial use for the purpose of publicising the relevant BBC programme, personnel or activity during the Publicity Period which ends three review weeks following the date of transmission and provided the BBC and the copyright holder in the caption are credited. For any other purpose whatsoever, including advertising and commercial, prior written approval from the copyright holder will be required.

Welwyn Garden City's former England goalkeeper David James could face the boot on tonight's Strictly Come Dancing 2019 results show.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 celebrities and pro dancers. Picture: BBC /Guy Levy Strictly Come Dancing 2019 celebrities and pro dancers. Picture: BBC /Guy Levy

The former Watford, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Manchester City stopper came bottom with the judges on last night's second live show on BBC One.

Former Sir Frederic Osborn School pupil James, 49, and pro dancer Nadiya Bychkova scored just 10 points for their Paso Doble to España cañí on Saturday night.

It is the lowest score of the 2019 Strictly series so far.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas both gave the couple just two points each.

Craig described the dance as: "Limp, lame and lacklustre."

Fellow judges Motsi Mabuse and Bruno Tonioli were only slightly more generous.

They both awarded 'Team Dakova' three points apiece on Saturday's live show.

Bruno said: "We haven't quite made Real Madrid, are we darling? Sunday League in the park!"

He was also critical of James' cape work, adding: "As for the shaping, I've seen better shaping in safety demonstrations on aircraft!"

Motsi said the former goalkeeper needs to show more of his character and personality, before adding: "You look hot!"

Combined with last week's 17 points for their opening foxtrot to Three Lions by Baddiel, Skinner and Lightning Seeds, David James could face the dreaded dance-off on this evening's Sunday night Strictly results show.

Bottom of the leaderboard after two dances is former Olympic rower James Cracknell with pro partner Luba Mushtuk.

David James and Nadiya Bychkova's Paso Doble on Strictly. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy David James and Nadiya Bychkova's Paso Doble on Strictly. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

They danced the jive to Tutti Frutti by Little Richard last night, and scored 13 from the four Strictly judges.

Cracknell and Mushtuk scored 11 on week one for their tango to Gold by Spandau Ballet.

So after two weeks, sportsmen James Cracknell and David James are both in the 'relegation zone' with the judges.

The judges' scores from the opening two shows will be added to the results from the first public vote on tonight's programme, which starts at 7.15pm.

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall combined rankings will be pitted against each other in the dance-off.

The judges will decide which couple stays to dance another day and who will be the first couple to say goodbye.

Katya Jones and Mike Bushell on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy Katya Jones and Mike Bushell on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

BBC sports presenter Mike Bushell, who grew up in Hertfordshire, isn't completely safe from the dance-off either, after only scoring 14 points last night.

He danced the American Smooth with Katya Jones to Rhinestone Cowboy by Glen Campbell, and after two weeks is 12th on the judges' leaderboard out of 15 celebrities.

That's after scoring 22 points on week one for their jive to Do You Love Me by The Contours.

Despite his low marks last night, Mike said backstage: "That was the most fun thing of my life, I think. Funniest evening I've ever had!"

The judges weren't so complimentary after the dance though.

Craig Revel Horwood called it "odd, darling. Very, very odd".

Shirley Ballas thought the cowboy-themed routine was more line dancing than the American Smooth.

She said: "It lacked flow and beautiful style and shape."

Shirley added: "But I really do enjoy watching you, and I'm sure the audience do."

Mike Bushell and Katya Jones rehearse their American Smooth on Strictly. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy Mike Bushell and Katya Jones rehearse their American Smooth on Strictly. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

Former Arsenal and England footballer Alex Scott, who lived in Welwyn Garden City during her playing days, looks safe ahead of tonight's results show.

The Oaklands College alumna and pro dancer partner Neil Jones scored 22 for their Cha Cha Cha to What I Did For Love by David Guetta featuring Emeli Sande.

Combined with their 21 points for last week's Quickstep to I Get a Kick Out of You by Frank Sinatra, they are eighth in the judges' table.

In her critique on Saturday, Shirley Ballas said of the sassy Scott: "You have some energy, you have some strong performance.

"You need stronger foot placement. You need to have better foot actions because you are a little bit flat in the feet."

She added: "But what I did like is the chemistry.

Neil Jones and Alex Scott on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy Neil Jones and Alex Scott on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

"So overall, a little bit better than last week but to keep pushing forward you have to get some technical qualities underneath your belt."

Bruno Tonioli added: "She's right. If you don't place your feet correctly on the Cha Cha Cha, you won't get the right hip action."

Craig Revel Horwood, who awarded Alex a lowly four, bluntly said: "I felt you were stomping your way through that, sadly."

Smooth staccato moves from @AlexScott @Mr_NJones. The Cha Cha Cha has never looked so cool. #Strictly pic.twitter.com/aKMYPKjcmd — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 28, 2019

Analysing her own performance, Alex said on the show to Claudia: "I tried to bring sass.

"It's developing."

BBC children's TV presenter Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden top the leaderboard after two weeks ahead of celebs Michelle Visage and Kelvin Fletcher.

Alex Scott and Neil Jones dancing on the second Strictly Come Dancing live show. Picture BBC / Guy Levy Alex Scott and Neil Jones dancing on the second Strictly Come Dancing live show. Picture BBC / Guy Levy

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman host the first results show of Strictly Come Dancing 2019 tonight, and will reveal the first couple who will be leaving the competition.

Tonight's show will open with a flamenco-inspired routine set on the rooftops of Barcelona.

Chart-topping singer Lewis Capaldi will also be in the studio, performing his number one bestselling single, Someone You Loved.

The first Strictly Come Dancing - The Results Show is on BBC One at 7.15pm on Sunday, September 29.

Alex Scott and Neil Jones. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy Alex Scott and Neil Jones. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

Alex Scott and Neil Jones performing on the second Strictly Come Dancing 2019 live show. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy Alex Scott and Neil Jones performing on the second Strictly Come Dancing 2019 live show. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

James Cracknell and Luba Mushtuk. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy James Cracknell and Luba Mushtuk. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy Strictly Come Dancing judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy