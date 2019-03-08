David James survives a second dance-off on Strictly Come Dancing

Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton, and Nadiya Bychkova and David James wait for the result after the Strictly Come Dancing dance-off. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

Welwyn Garden City's former England goalkeeper David James pulled it out of the bag again in the Strictly Come Dancing dance-off.

Strictly Come Dancing celebs say goodbye to Anneka Rice. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

After finding himself in the bottom two when the public vote was added to the judges' scores, James once again faced the Strictly dance-off in tonight's results show on BBC One.

James and professional dance partner Nadiya Bychkova scored just 16 on Saturday night for their Batman-themed American Smooth to Seal song Kiss From A Rose.

That left them challenging Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton to stay in the competition in tonight's dreaded dance-off.

Anneka and Kevin had scored a lowly 11 for their Charleston in Saturday's live show.

Like a successful goalkeeper facing a deciding penalty shootout, James survived to reach the next round of the dance competition.

For the second week running, the judges decided to save the ex-Watford, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Manchester City stopper from Welwyn Garden City.

That means Anneka is the second celebrity to leave the hit BBC show after being beaten by James in a dance-off.

Olympic rowing champion James Cracknell's hopes were sunk by the WGC man last week.

BBC TV sports presenter Mike Bushell and professional partner Katya Jones narrowly avoided having to dance again this evening after finishing third from bottom on Saturday night.

Tess Daly with Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton on the Strictly Come Dancing results show. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy Tess Daly with Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton on the Strictly Come Dancing results show. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

Katya tweeted: "That was really intense!!! But we are through!!!

"Thank you so so much for your support and votes!!! It means so much that you let @mikebreakfast dance another week!!! All we can do is make sure to keep working hard! #teambabushka"