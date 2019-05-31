Third comedy headliner announced for Standon Calling festival

Standon Calling festival site. Picture: Justine Trickett Copyright Justine Trickett

Organisers have confirmed the third comedy headliner for this summer's Standon Calling festival in Hertfordshire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andrew Maxwell has been added to the Standon Calling 2019 comedy line-up. Andrew Maxwell has been added to the Standon Calling 2019 comedy line-up.

Joining the comedy bill at Standon Lordship in the Hertfordshire countryside this July will be Andrew Maxwell.

The Irish stand-up joins the previously announced comedy headliners Russell Kane and Angela Barnes for the festival's biggest laughs line-up to date.

Andrew has won Time Out's Best Stand-up, Chortle's Best Contribution To Live Comedy, Best Irish Comedian and voices MTV's hit show Ex On The Beach.

You will also have seen him on Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You, Celebrity Juice and Mock The Week.

Standon Calling 2019 festival line-up Standon Calling 2019 festival line-up

Also appearing at Standon over the weekend of Thursday, July 25 to Sunday, July 28 are Abandoman, Jen Brister, Sarah Keyworth, Amy Gledhill, Jacob Hawley and Cally Beaton.

Also announced today is Eshaan Akbar, a new sensation on the comedy circuit whose Prophet Like Its Hot show at the Edinburgh Fringe truly marked the arrival of a future star, one who is bound to go down a treat at Standon Calling this summer.

Thanyia Moore has also been added to the side-splitting Standon Calling 2019 comedy programme.

She said: "I'm so excited to play Standon Calling this year, such an amazing bunch of brilliant women on the line-up too!"

Standon Calling. Picture: Justine Trickett Standon Calling. Picture: Justine Trickett

Returning between July 25 to July 28, Standon Calling boasts an eclectic mix of international superstars, talked-about favourites and rising new talent.

The main music stage line-up will be headlined by the iconic Nile Rodgers & CHIC, the Mercury Prize-winning Wolf Alice, and Human and Giant supremo Rag'n'Bone Man.

The bill also includes special guests Friendly Fires, chart-topper Lewis Capaldi, The Killing Moon favourites Echo & The Bunnymen, Róisín Murphy, IDLES and Band Of Skulls.

Final tier 4 weekend tickets are on sale now from the Standon Calling website at http://www.standon-calling.com/tickets

Day tickets are also available for Friday, July 26, Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28 priced at £65 per day, plus booking fees.