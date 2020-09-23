Video

Truth Seekers trailer released for Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s new Amazon Prime series

Simon Pegg as Dave and Nick Frost as Gus Roberts in Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Stolen Pictures/Amazon Prime

The official trailer for Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s spine-tingling new UK Amazon Original series Truth Seekers – which was partly filmed in Welwyn Garden City – has been released.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Simon Pegg as Dave in new Amazon Original series Truth Seekers. Picture: Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime Video Simon Pegg as Dave in new Amazon Original series Truth Seekers. Picture: Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime Video

Co-written by and starring Spaced stars Pegg and Frost, Truth Seekers will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, October 30 in over 240 countries and territories worldwide, just in time for a spook-tacular Halloween.

The Hot Fuzz pair returned to Welwyn Garden City last year to shoot scenes of the eight-episode supernatural horror comedy series.

They filmed scenes on location at the former Shredded Wheat factory site, and in Aldbury Grove.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the Truth Seekers, a team of paranormal investigators who have teamed up to uncover and film ghostly sightings across the UK, sharing their hair-raising adventures on an online channel for all to see.

Samson Kayo as Elton and Nick Frost as Gus Roberts in Amazon Prime Video series Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Samson Kayo as Elton and Nick Frost as Gus Roberts in Amazon Prime Video series Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon

It’s not the first time Shaun of the Dead duo Pegg and Frost have filmed in Welwyn Garden City.

They visited the 100-year-old garden city for two of the Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy films – Hot Fuzz and The World’s End.

Edgar Wright’s cop buddy movie Hot Fuzz was partly filmed at the Barn Theatre, with Pegg as high-flying police officer Nicholas Angel and Frost as PC Danny Butterman watching the Sandford Dramatic Society’s production of Romeo and Juliet.

They returned to WGC for filming of The World’s End in 2012, with the drink-fuelled apocalytic sci-fi comedy featuring four pubs from the borough, as well as Howardsgate and Parkway.

Amazon Original series Truth Seekers stars Nick Frost and Simon Pegg. Picture: Amazon Prime Amazon Original series Truth Seekers stars Nick Frost and Simon Pegg. Picture: Amazon Prime

From Simon Pegg, Nick Frost and Miles Ketley’s UK-based production company Stolen Picture, new series Truth Seekers is about a group of part-time paranormal investigators.

However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly.

In the process they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race.

Mixing the funny with the very scary, Truth Seekers stars Nick Frost as broadband installer and part-time paranormal investigator Gus, Simon Pegg as Dave, Samson Kayo as Elton, Emma D’Arcy as Astrid, and Susan Wokoma as Helen.

Samson Kayo as Elton, Nick Frost as Gus Roberts, and Emma D'Arcy as Astrid in Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Samson Kayo as Elton, Nick Frost as Gus Roberts, and Emma D'Arcy as Astrid in Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon

Malcom McDowell, perhaps best known for the controversial role of the amoral Alex in Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange, plays Gus’ father Richard.

Nick Frost said: “It’s been nothing but a joyride in seeing this mad tale of paranormal conspiracy unfold in all its understated brilliance.

“Amazon’s commitment and support of the show and of original programming generally, showed us that we couldn’t be collaborating with a bigger or better team.”

Truth Seekers is co-written by Pegg, Frost, Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz, who executive produce alongside Miles Ketley and Jim Field Smith, who also serves as director.

Nick Frost as Gus Roberts in Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Pictures / Amazon Nick Frost as Gus Roberts in Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Pictures / Amazon

So grab your popcorn and tune in on Friday, October 30 to kick off the Halloween weekend in true ghoul style!

Samson Kayo as Elton in episode one of Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime Samson Kayo as Elton in episode one of Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime

Simon Pegg as Dave in episode one of Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime Simon Pegg as Dave in episode one of Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime

Simon Pegg as Dave in episode one of Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime Simon Pegg as Dave in episode one of Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime

Simon Pegg as Dave in episode one of Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime Simon Pegg as Dave in episode one of Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime

Simon Pegg as Dave and Nick Frost as Gus Roberts in episode one of Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime Simon Pegg as Dave and Nick Frost as Gus Roberts in episode one of Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime

Emma D'Arcy as Astrid in episode one of Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime Emma D'Arcy as Astrid in episode one of Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime

Emma D'Arcy as Astrid in episode one of Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime Emma D'Arcy as Astrid in episode one of Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime

Emma D'Arcy as Astrid in episode one of Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime Emma D'Arcy as Astrid in episode one of Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime

Emma D'Arcy as Astrid in the first episode of Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime Emma D'Arcy as Astrid in the first episode of Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime

Malcolm McDowell as Richard in episode one of Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime Malcolm McDowell as Richard in episode one of Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime

Malcolm McDowell as Richard in episode one of Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime Malcolm McDowell as Richard in episode one of Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime