Advanced search

Welwyn Hatfield’s Rolling Stones star tops the UK album charts again

PUBLISHED: 17:48 12 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:06 12 September 2020

The cover of The Rolling Stones' chart-topping reissue of album Goats Head Soup. Picture: EJacobs Photography

The cover of The Rolling Stones' chart-topping reissue of album Goats Head Soup. Picture: EJacobs Photography

EJacobs Photography

An acclaimed guitarist from Welwyn Hatfield is top of this week’s UK album charts as a member of The Rolling Stones.

The Rolling Stones - Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts. Picture: Dave HoganThe Rolling Stones - Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts. Picture: Dave Hogan

Blues guitar legend Mick Taylor was a member of The Rolling Stones in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

The rock ‘n’ roll group’s deluxe reissue of 1973 album Goats Head Soup, which features Taylor on electric, bass and acoustic guitar, entered the charts at number one on Friday – 47 years after its first release.

Featuring single Angie, the album beat Hertfordshire singer-songwriter Declan McKenna’s second release, Zeros, to the top spot in the Official Charts Company list.

In landing their 13th UK number one album, The Rolling Stones also set a new record.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Co became the first band in UK chart history to score a number one album across six different decades.

Born in Welwyn Garden City in 1949, Taylor grew up in Hatfield where his father worked at the town’s aircraft factory, and his first school was Gascoyne Cecil in Birchwood.

While at school in the town he was a member of group The Juniors, and he also played at Breaks Manor.

His big break came in the mid 1960s when he saw John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers at ‘The Hop’ at Woodhall Community Centre in Welwyn Garden City.

The cover of The Rolling Stones' Goats Head Soup album.The cover of The Rolling Stones' Goats Head Soup album.

With the Bluesbreakers’ then guitarist Eric Clapton not showing up for the first of two planned sets that night, a fresh-faced teenage Taylor asked Mayall during the interval whether he could play in place of ‘Slowhand’.

He made such an impression that in 1967, Taylor took over as guitarist from Peter Green in John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers, after Green had left to form Fleetwood Mac.

In 1969, session player Taylor joined The Rolling Stones as full-time replacement to Brian Jones, with his first gig being the Stones’ free Hyde Park show that July.

An estimated quarter of a million people attended the historic concert, which took place just two days after Brian Jones had died.

The Rolling Stones are celebrating their 13th UK number one album with the reissue of Goats Head Soup topping the charts. Picture: Mark SeligerThe Rolling Stones are celebrating their 13th UK number one album with the reissue of Goats Head Soup topping the charts. Picture: Mark Seliger

Taylor was only 20 when he was recruited by the Stones.

During his tenure with the ‘greatest rock ‘n’ roll band in the world’ Taylor featured on some of the group’s finest work, including classic Stones albums Sticky Fingers and Exile on Main St.

Taylor quit The Rolling Stones in December 1974, but has often joined them on stage since – most notably their return to Hyde Park in 2013 and at Glastonbury Festival that same year.

He was ranked 37th in Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time.

The Rolling Stones' flagship store, RS No. 9 Carnaby, in the heart of London’s Soho, at 9 Carnaby Street. Picture: Universal Music GroupThe Rolling Stones' flagship store, RS No. 9 Carnaby, in the heart of London’s Soho, at 9 Carnaby Street. Picture: Universal Music Group

• So what are The Rolling Stones’ 13 UK number one albums?

The Rolling Stone’ self-titled debut topped the charts in 1964.

In the same decade they followed that early success with albums Rolling Stones No.2, Aftermath and 1969’s Let It Bleed, the first Stones studio record to feature Taylor as a musician, having previously played on 1969 single Honky Tonk Women.

Sticky Fingers and Exile on Main Street, which both feature Taylor, were among the group’s 1970s No.1 albums, along with 1970 live album Get Yer Ya-Ya’s Out!: The Rolling Stones in Concert and Goats Head Soup’s original 1973 release.

In the 1980s, The Rolling Stones topped the album charts with Emotional Rescue.

Voodoo Lounge was the band’s only number one in the 1990s.

In 2010, the band topped the album charts again with a deluxe reissue of 1972 double album Exile on Main Street.

Stones clothing on sale in The Rolling Stones' flagship store, RS No. 9 Carnaby, in the heart of London's Soho, at 9 Carnaby Street. Picture: EJacobs PhotographyStones clothing on sale in The Rolling Stones' flagship store, RS No. 9 Carnaby, in the heart of London's Soho, at 9 Carnaby Street. Picture: EJacobs Photography

They hit number one again in 2016 with Blue & Lonesome.

The reissue of Goats Head Soup is their first number one of the 2020s.

It comes following the opening this week of The Rolling Stones’ flagship store in London.

Created in partnership with Bravado, Universal Music Group’s merchandise and brand management company, ‘RS No. 9 Carnaby’ is in the heart of London’s Soho, at 9 Carnaby Street.

The Rolling Stones' RS No. 9 Carnaby store in the heart of London's Soho, at 9 Carnaby Street. Picture: EJacobs PhotographyThe Rolling Stones' RS No. 9 Carnaby store in the heart of London's Soho, at 9 Carnaby Street. Picture: EJacobs Photography

The retail space includes an exclusive mix of collections and collaborations for fans of all ages, and features a bespoke T-shirt customisation station.

The Rolling Stones said: “Soho has always encapsulated Rock ’n’ Roll, so Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for our own store.

“We are confident this exciting project that our friends at Bravado have created will be an unrivalled experience for everyone to come to London and enjoy.”

The band’s continuing album and single releases will be at the heart of the shop’s pulse.

Clothes on sale in The Rolling Stones' flagship store, RS No. 9 Carnaby, in the heart of London's Soho, at 9 Carnaby Street. Picture: EJacobs PhotographyClothes on sale in The Rolling Stones' flagship store, RS No. 9 Carnaby, in the heart of London's Soho, at 9 Carnaby Street. Picture: EJacobs Photography

Music will be available to buy including the Goats Head Soup album and the Scarlet single featuring Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page.

The store’s windows feature a world-first soundwave installation – taken from the opening to the 1966 hit track Paint It Black.

The audio of the beginning of the song is visualised as a soundwave and reinterpreted into a striking red metal sculpture.

Jointly curated by the Rolling Stones and Bravado, the shop fit follows the brand colours of red and black.

T-shirts on sale in The Rolling Stones' flagship store, RS No. 9 Carnaby, in the heart of London's Soho, at 9 Carnaby Street. Picture: EJacobs PhotographyT-shirts on sale in The Rolling Stones' flagship store, RS No. 9 Carnaby, in the heart of London's Soho, at 9 Carnaby Street. Picture: EJacobs Photography

The glass floor features many of the bands lyrics, and the fitting rooms are adorned with iconic album artwork from Exile on Main Street (1972) and Some Girls (1978).

Sound, vision, and lighting are key store components. Five, 90 inch portrait screens display a film made exclusively for the store showing footage across the rich history of the band.

Speakers from high-end British audio brand Bowers & Wilkins will play tracks from the legendary rockers.

Mat Vlasic, Bravado chief executive officer, said: “With this innovative partnership, the Rolling Stones add yet another cultural touchpoint to their rich legacy.

The Rolling Stones - Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood - are celebrating their 13th UK number one album with the reissue of Goats Head Soup topping the charts. Picture: Steven KleinThe Rolling Stones - Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood - are celebrating their 13th UK number one album with the reissue of Goats Head Soup topping the charts. Picture: Steven Klein

“RS No. 9 Carnaby is the result of years of planning and decades of building one of the world’s most recognised brands.

“It creates a destination where fans can connect and immerse themselves in the music, style and spirit of one of the world’s most iconic and beloved bands.”

The Rolling Stones. Picture: RankinThe Rolling Stones. Picture: Rankin

The Rolling Stones - Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts - are top of the UK album charts again. Picture: Claude GassianThe Rolling Stones - Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts - are top of the UK album charts again. Picture: Claude Gassian

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Poppy, 5, ‘traumatised’ after throat ‘slit’ in Hatfield Asda accident

Poppy hurt her neck on the clothes rail, left, and was taken to Lister Hospital, right. Picture: Supplied by the Williams family.

Outpouring of grief felt by Hatfield as mum, 32, dies

The Pearl in White Lion Square (left) and Emma and Lauren Currell (right). Pictures: Supplied by Currell family

Hatfield school confirms coronavirus case and sends year group home to self-isolate

St Philip Howard primary school

Whole year group at Stanborough School to study from home for two weeks after confirmed coronavirus case

Stanborough School. Picture: Danny Loo

Appeal to find relatives of Welwyn Garden City woman who passed away

The council are trying to find family and friends of a lady who recently passed away. Picture: Kevin Lines

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Poppy, 5, ‘traumatised’ after throat ‘slit’ in Hatfield Asda accident

Poppy hurt her neck on the clothes rail, left, and was taken to Lister Hospital, right. Picture: Supplied by the Williams family.

Outpouring of grief felt by Hatfield as mum, 32, dies

The Pearl in White Lion Square (left) and Emma and Lauren Currell (right). Pictures: Supplied by Currell family

Hatfield school confirms coronavirus case and sends year group home to self-isolate

St Philip Howard primary school

Whole year group at Stanborough School to study from home for two weeks after confirmed coronavirus case

Stanborough School. Picture: Danny Loo

Appeal to find relatives of Welwyn Garden City woman who passed away

The council are trying to find family and friends of a lady who recently passed away. Picture: Kevin Lines

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Hatfield’s Rolling Stones star tops the UK album charts again

The cover of The Rolling Stones' chart-topping reissue of album Goats Head Soup. Picture: EJacobs Photography

FA Cup: Welwyn Garden City through after victory over Saffron Walden Town

Welwyn Garden City hosted Saffron Walden Town at Herns Lane in the FA Cup preliminary round.

Revealed: Herts health chief personally intervenes in 90-year-old’s COVID test nightmare

Jim McManus, Hertfordshire's director of public health, had to get involved to ensure a 90-year-old could get a COVID-19 test closer to home. Picture: Archant

Nine deaths at one care home in Potters Bar during pandemic height

Mayfair Lodge Care Home.

Concerns grow for missing Welwyn Garden City teenager with links to Stevenage

Have you seen missing Tyler? Picture: Herts Police