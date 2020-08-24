Tasty food menus announced for Pub in the Park’s drive in Garden Party at Knebworth
PUBLISHED: 15:44 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:53 25 August 2020
Mouth-watering food menus have been announced for next month’s Pub in the Park’s drive in Garden Party at Knebworth.
The new experience from the creators of the Pub in the Park Festival tour will arrive in the grounds of Knebworth House over the weekend of Friday, September 11 to Sunday, September 13.
Designed for these unusual times, visitors can enjoy amazing food, a great line-up of live music and all from the safety of their own private enclosure in the Hertfordshire park.
Award-winning, Michelin-starred chefs Tom Kerridge, Atul Kochhar and Paul Ainsworth have created some seriously mouth-watering menus for ticket holders to enjoy.
You can choose from plates including Tom’s chipotle BBQ glazed brisket, Atul’s lamb biriyani, and Paul’s sticky Cornish fudge cake.
Fear not veggies and vegans, Atul has also created a bespoke menu just for the gourmet garden party experience.
To accompany the delicious food, the Knebworth weekend’s live music headliners include Kaiser Chiefs, Rick Astley and Basement Jaxx with a DJ set.
Many ticket holders from this year’s postponed St Albans Pub in the Park extravaganza, which was due to be held at Verulamium Park on the same dates in September, have swapped to the Knebworth event.
Each session provides three hours of feelgood live music and wicked DJ sets.
Appearing at Knebworth House on the opening Friday evening will be Basement Jaxx, Stereo MC’s and Judge Jules.
Kaiser Chiefs and Soul II Soul will be appearing Saturday afternoon and evening on September 12.
The Sunday afternoon session will feature Scouting for Girls, Toploader and Craig Charles.
It’s the turn of Rick Astley and Gabrielle to entertain revellers on the Sunday evening.
Organisers of the three-day feast have now confirmed the tasty food being served up by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge and his top foodie friends Atul Kochhar and Paul Ainsworth.
They will be providing Michelin quality dishes in a comfortable and socially distanced format for revellers.
Pub in the Park’s drive in Garden Party invites guests to simply park up, pop out and party with a car full of friends and family, while enjoying lush food and top music in their very own socially distanced garden.
The food offering consists of a £30 exclusively designed three-course chef’s special menu from each chef, and an extra treat too.
They will also be offering smaller signature plates from £6, with Kerridge’s Bar & Grill serving up salt baked Cornish new potatoes and summer truffle with aged Parmesan sauce, Paul Ainsworth’s iconic Cornish pasty from The Mariners, and Kochhar’s classic chicken tikka kathi roll.
Each private garden has been designed for up to 10 people to kick back, relax and enjoy the festival vibes safely whilst enjoying the food from Kerridge, Kochhar and Ainsworth.
Food can be pre-ordered ahead of the event and it will be delivered directly to you on the day.
Pedestrian passes to the Garden Party are also available for groups of up to 10 people.
For more information and to book tickets, visit www.driveingardenparty.com
FOOD MENUS:
• Kerridge’s Bar & Grill Garden Party Menu
Salt baked Cornish new potatoes and summer truffle, aged Parmesan sauce - £6.
• Picnic box menu - £30
Farmhouse roll with Jersey cultured butter
Starter: Kerridge’s Bar & Grill Salmon Gravadlax, crème fraiche, dill pickles, seeded lavache cracker
Main: Chipotle BBQ Glazed Brisket, Smoked Sweet Potato Mash, Garlic Baby Gem, Sweetcorn Relish
Dessert: Black Forest Cheesecake
Sweet treat: Caramelised White Chocolate Pebble.
• The Mariners by Paul Ainsworth
Cornish Pasty, Red ruby beef skirt, Cornish butter puff pastry, proper piccalilli - £10
• The Mariners Meal - £30
Sourdough Baguette, Hand patted Cornish sea salt butter
The Mariners Ploughman’s: Sausage roll, two-year old Davidstow cheddar, cassis-pickled onions, prosciutto crudo, piccalilli
Cornish Tamworth Pork Belly: Cabbage, bacon and sage stuffing, cider apple sauce, crackling
Sticky Cornish Fudge Cake: Muscovado sauce, Cornish clotted cream
Final Treat: White chocolate and passion fruit butterscotch.
• Atul Kochhar Menu
With vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options available too.
Chicken Tikka Kathi Roll: Classic Chicken Tikka with Red Onion Salad in a Wrap with Mint & Coriander Chutney - £10
Paneer Tikka Kathi Roll: Tandoor Grilled Paneer with Red Onion Salad in a Wrap with Mint & Coriander Chutney - £10
• Garden Party Box - £30
Poppadums & Homemade Chutneys
Beetroot & Coconut Dhokla – Steamed Chickpea cake with Beetroot & Coconut
Samosa Spiced Potato in Wheat Parcel, Tamarind Chutney
Lamb Biriyani, Onion-Tomato Raita Boneless Lamb Slow Cooked with Fragrant Basmati Rice with Herbs & Spices
Kesari Mango Yoghurt Cheesecake.
