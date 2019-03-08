Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

The Life and Rhymes of Benjamin Zephaniah coming to Hertford

PUBLISHED: 10:36 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 19 August 2019

Poet Benjamin Zephaniah brings his autumn tour to Hertford Theatre. Picture: supplied by Hertford Theatre

Poet Benjamin Zephaniah brings his autumn tour to Hertford Theatre. Picture: supplied by Hertford Theatre

Supplied

One of the best-loved British poets of the past 50 years, Benjamin Zephaniah, is coming to Hertfordshire on his latest tour.

Poet Benjamin Zephaniah brings his autumn tour to Hertford Theatre. Picture: supplied by Hertford TheatrePoet Benjamin Zephaniah brings his autumn tour to Hertford Theatre. Picture: supplied by Hertford Theatre

Benjamin Zephaniah brings his 'Life and Rhymes' tour to Hertford next month.

The award-winning poet's latest leg of his first UK tour in eight years arrives at Hertford Theatre on Saturday, September 14.

This follows the publication of his autobiography, The Life And Rhymes Of Benjamin Zephaniah, published by Simon and Schuster.

Professor Zephaniah's shows will feature stories about his remarkable life, including his friendship with Nelson Mandela, his musical career with The Wailers, his political campaigns, and how he became one of Britain's most popular poets.

He said: "I'm looking forward to being back on the road with my new show - The Life and Rhymes of Benjamin Zephaniah.

"I wrote my autobiography gradually, over six years, and wanted it to be a social history of Britain.

"It charts the race riots, global events, my friendships with people like Nelson Mandela and Tony Benn and my career as a poet.

"I'll be sharing stories from the book when I'm on the road and look forward to visiting towns and cities across the UK from September to November.

"I started the tour last year, with 20 dates, and it'll be good to get back out there and continue what I've started.

"They say you're supposed to mellow with age - but I haven't.

"If anything, I've become more angry."

Tickets for his Hertford Theatre date cost £23.

The show lasts 80 to 90 minutes, including a Q&A, followed by a meet and greet afterwards during which Benjamin will sign books.

Book online at www.hertfordtheatre.com or call 01992 531500.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Derelict Potters Bar house will be turned into flats

Strafford gate should not be in this condition much longer. Picture: Google street view

Fire service attends bus crash in Welwyn Garden City

A fire engine from Welwyn Garden City was sent to the scene of the bus crash. Picture: Archant

Permit parking plans near Hatfield station withdrawn

The Beaconsfield Road is being looked at by the council. Picture: Google Street View.

Stained bedding and cat litter among donations that cost Isabel Hospice £70,000 a year

An example of the dirty donations sent to Isabel Hospice. Picture: supplied

A1M and M25 South Mimms junction to be closed overnight starting Monday

Roadworks sign

Most Read

Derelict Potters Bar house will be turned into flats

Strafford gate should not be in this condition much longer. Picture: Google street view

Fire service attends bus crash in Welwyn Garden City

A fire engine from Welwyn Garden City was sent to the scene of the bus crash. Picture: Archant

Permit parking plans near Hatfield station withdrawn

The Beaconsfield Road is being looked at by the council. Picture: Google Street View.

Stained bedding and cat litter among donations that cost Isabel Hospice £70,000 a year

An example of the dirty donations sent to Isabel Hospice. Picture: supplied

A1M and M25 South Mimms junction to be closed overnight starting Monday

Roadworks sign

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Non-visible disabilities to be covered under Hertfordshire’s blue badge scheme

Disabled badge holders only

The Life and Rhymes of Benjamin Zephaniah coming to Hertford

Poet Benjamin Zephaniah brings his autumn tour to Hertford Theatre. Picture: supplied by Hertford Theatre

Liam Gallagher teases fans about Knebworth concert

Liam Gallagher is due to release his second solo album Why Me? Why Not. Picture: Tom Beard

Scholars stun league leaders as hugely impressive victory eliminates Cheshunt misery

Josh Hutchinson continued his fine start to the season with two in Potters Bars win over East Thurrock. Picture: DANNY LOO

Derelict Potters Bar house will be turned into flats

Strafford gate should not be in this condition much longer. Picture: Google street view
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists