The Life and Rhymes of Benjamin Zephaniah coming to Hertford

Poet Benjamin Zephaniah brings his autumn tour to Hertford Theatre. Picture: supplied by Hertford Theatre Supplied

One of the best-loved British poets of the past 50 years, Benjamin Zephaniah, is coming to Hertfordshire on his latest tour.

Benjamin Zephaniah brings his 'Life and Rhymes' tour to Hertford next month.

The award-winning poet's latest leg of his first UK tour in eight years arrives at Hertford Theatre on Saturday, September 14.

This follows the publication of his autobiography, The Life And Rhymes Of Benjamin Zephaniah, published by Simon and Schuster.

Professor Zephaniah's shows will feature stories about his remarkable life, including his friendship with Nelson Mandela, his musical career with The Wailers, his political campaigns, and how he became one of Britain's most popular poets.

He said: "I'm looking forward to being back on the road with my new show - The Life and Rhymes of Benjamin Zephaniah.

"I wrote my autobiography gradually, over six years, and wanted it to be a social history of Britain.

"It charts the race riots, global events, my friendships with people like Nelson Mandela and Tony Benn and my career as a poet.

"I'll be sharing stories from the book when I'm on the road and look forward to visiting towns and cities across the UK from September to November.

"I started the tour last year, with 20 dates, and it'll be good to get back out there and continue what I've started.

"They say you're supposed to mellow with age - but I haven't.

"If anything, I've become more angry."

Tickets for his Hertford Theatre date cost £23.

The show lasts 80 to 90 minutes, including a Q&A, followed by a meet and greet afterwards during which Benjamin will sign books.

Book online at www.hertfordtheatre.com or call 01992 531500.