Netflix series Bridgerton filmed on location in Hatfield

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset in Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020 © 2020 Netflix, Inc.

Scenes from eagerly awaited new Netflix series Bridgerton – which premieres on Christmas Day – were filmed in Hatfield.

Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton and Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in new Netflix series Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX 2020 Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton and Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in new Netflix series Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX 2020

The first official trailer for the series based on Julia Quinn’s hugely popular Regency romance novels was released this week.

The teaser promo for Bridgerton shows clips filmed at the North Front of Hatfield House during a night shoot, with a large soirée in full swing.

The Marble Hall inside the Hertfordshire stately home also briefly features in the Netflix trailer, the historic room hosting a lavish society ball.

From Shondaland, the American television production company founded by writer/producer Shonda Rhimes, the eight-episode Bridgerton premieres in the UK on Friday, December 25 – Christmas Day.

Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset in the first episode of Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL / NETFLIX 2020 Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset in the first episode of Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL / NETFLIX 2020

Show creator and executive producer Chris Van Dusen scouted Hatfield House as a potential filming location.

He posted a picture of Hatfield House on his Instagram feed in February 2019 with the message: “#FBF to beautiful Hatfield House #locations #scouting #english #favourite”

Subsequently scenes were filmed in the Marble Hall, The Library, the West Garden, the West Terrace and the North Front at Hatfield House over two weeks in September/October last year. More than 150 actors were involved in the scenes.

“The cast and crew were so friendly and amazing to work with,” said a spokesperson for Hatfield House.

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton in forthcoming Netflix series Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020 Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton in forthcoming Netflix series Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

Bridgerton is produced by Shonda Rhimes, the showrunner for hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy and creator of American political thriller Scandal.

It follows the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family – Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory and Hyacinth.

With romance and high-society scandal, the series is described by some as Gossip Girl meets Downton Abbey-cum-Jane Austen.

The cast includes Waterloo Road and Dickensian star Phoebe Dynevor, the daughter of Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor, Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan, and Ben Miller, who played DI Richard Poole in Death in Paradise and was Bough in the Johnny English movies.

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerto and Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset in Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX 2020 Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerto and Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset in Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX 2020

Dame Julie Andrews, of Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music fame, voices society gossip columnist Lady Whistledown, who narrates the story.

Hatfield House will already be familiar with Netflix audiences having featured in recent movie Enola Holmes about Sherlock’s younger sister, played by teenage Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

That film has been watched by more than 76 million Netflix members worldwide.

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton and Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX 2020 Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton and Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX 2020

The Jacobean mansion was also used for filming of the latest adaptation of Daphne du Maurier novel Rebecca starring Lily James, Armie Hammer, and Kristin Scott Thomas.

The Hertfordshire stately home of the 7th Marquess and Marchioness of Salisbury was one of the properties used for the inside of Manderley – the fictional estate of widower Maxim de Winter in Rebecca.

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury in Netflix Original series Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020 Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury in Netflix Original series Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

The first series of Netflix royal drama The Crown, with Claire Foy and Matt Smith as Elizabeth and Philip respectively, was also partly shot on location at the Hatfield estate, with the Marble Hall among the rooms used.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Harriet Cains as Phillipa Featherington, Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington and Polly Walker as Portia Featherington in Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020 Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Harriet Cains as Phillipa Featherington, Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington and Polly Walker as Portia Featherington in Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

More than 80 per cent of Oscar-winning movie The Favourite starring Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone was shot on location at Hatfield House.

It also served as a filming location for The Great starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, with the satirical, comedic 10-part drama about the rise of Catherine the Great coming to Channel 4 in January 2021.

Before then, racy Regency romance Bridgerton debuts exclusively on streaming service Netflix on December 25.

Inspired by Julia Quinn’s best-selling novels, the much-anticipated historical period drama stars Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family, as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton in new Netflix series Bridgerton, which can be seen from December 25. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX 2020 Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton in new Netflix series Bridgerton, which can be seen from December 25. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX 2020

Hoping to follow in her parents’ footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivalled.

But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne.

Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mothers.

Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Polly Walker as Portia Featherington, Harriet Cains as Phillipa Featherington, Ben Miller as Lord Featherington and Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington in Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020 Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Polly Walker as Portia Featherington, Harriet Cains as Phillipa Featherington, Ben Miller as Lord Featherington and Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington in Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

Netflix’s show synopsis describe Bridgerton as “a romantic, scandalous, and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all”.

The series also stars Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Bessie Carter and Harriet Cains.

The first season is largely based on the book The Duke and I – Daphne and Simon’s story.

Author Julia Quinn visited the set during filming and has posted positive comments about the series on her Instagam page.

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton and Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in Netflix's Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020 Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton and Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in Netflix's Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

On one picture featuring leads Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page, she wrote: “BRIDGERTON is pure magic. It’s like nothing we’ve ever seen on TV. It’s a true historical romance — just look at this photo! @phoebedynevor @regejean @bridgertonnetflix @shondaland”

In another post, she wrote: “Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne is magnificent. She says more with her eyes than most people ever do with words.”

As well as Hatfield House in Hertfordshire, filming locations for Bridgerton include Castle Howard in Yorkshire, and sites across Bath in Somerset.

Country homes across the country have also been used for the series’ various society balls and functions.

Netflix series Bridgerton can be seen from December 25. Netflix series Bridgerton can be seen from December 25.

With the series coming to Netflix on December 25, the social season is almost upon us!

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in episode five of Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX 2020 Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in episode five of Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX 2020

Ben Miller as Lord Featherington, Polly Walker as Portia Featherington, Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, Harriet Cains as Phillipa Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson in Bridgerton. Picture: NICK BRIGGS/NETFLIX 2020 Ben Miller as Lord Featherington, Polly Walker as Portia Featherington, Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, Harriet Cains as Phillipa Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson in Bridgerton. Picture: NICK BRIGGS/NETFLIX 2020

Harriet Cains as Phillipa Featherington, Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton. Picture: Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020 Harriet Cains as Phillipa Featherington, Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton. Picture: Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Banbury and Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset in Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020 Adjoa Andoh as Lady Banbury and Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset in Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX 2020 Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX 2020

Marble Hall at Hatfield House Marble Hall at Hatfield House

Hatfield House features in the trailer for forthcoming Netflix series Bridgerton. Picture: Alan Davies Hatfield House features in the trailer for forthcoming Netflix series Bridgerton. Picture: Alan Davies

Hatfield House features in the trailer for forthcoming Netflix series Bridgerton. Picture: Alan Davies Hatfield House features in the trailer for forthcoming Netflix series Bridgerton. Picture: Alan Davies

Hatfield House features in the trailer for forthcoming Netflix series Bridgerton. Picture: Alan Davies Hatfield House features in the trailer for forthcoming Netflix series Bridgerton. Picture: Alan Davies