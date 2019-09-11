Hatfield on TV in Gordon Ramsay's MasterChef USA this week

An episode of the tenth series of Gordon Ramsay's MasterChef USA was filmed at Hatfield House. Picture: Alan Davies Alan Davies

An episode of Gordon Ramsay's MasterChef USA filmed in Hatfield will premiere on UK TV this week.

Gordon Ramsay and Nigella Lawson filmed the second part of the MasterChef USA semi-finals at Hatfield House where the contestants had to cook a venison dish and make a trifle. Picture: Alan Davies Gordon Ramsay and Nigella Lawson filmed the second part of the MasterChef USA semi-finals at Hatfield House where the contestants had to cook a venison dish and make a trifle. Picture: Alan Davies

The latest series of MasterChef USA is currently being screened on UK TV channel W.

An episode filmed on location at Hatfield House will be shown on Wednesday, February 27 at 7pm, and repeated the following day at 2pm.

Already shown on Fox in America, the 10th series of the culinary challenge premieres on W - Sky 109, Virgin 125, BT 311 and TalkTalk 311 - with episode 23 including celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay as well as special guest judge Nigella Lawson.

TV trailers for the series show Hertfordshire stately home Hatfield House from the air.

Award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich take the cooking series to new heights and across the pond to London - as well as Hatfield - for the first time in MasterChef USA history.

The remaining contestants will take over dinner service at Gordon Ramsay's flagship London restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay.

Following this 'London Calling' episode on Tuesday, the second part of the semi-finals will see the remaining four chefs face a royal challenge in Hatfield.

They will venture to Hatfield House to cook a venison dish in the Hertfordshire stately home's Victorian Kitchen.

The kitchen was in use from 1611 until the outbreak of World War Two in 1939, when the Jacobean mansion was used as an army hospital.

Now restored to its former glory, the original kitchen was used by staff in 1846 during the week of Queen Victoria's visit to Hatfield.

In the American MasterChef, the final four contestants arrive at the historic Hatfield estate's South Front in a horse drawn carriage - following in the tracks of Emma Stone's character in Oscar-winning movie The Favourite, which was also filmed on location at Hatfield House.

First aired in America last September, the judges will welcome the contestants to the Marquess of Salisbury's estate - and Queen Elizabeth I's childhood home.

Ramsay tells them: "Welcome everyone to the amazing Hatfield estate.

"This is one of the finest, most famous country estates in all of England."

He adds: "Kings and Queens have lived on this incredible estate - King Edward VI, Queen Elizabeth I and Queen Mary.

"This place is living history."

Ramsay also introduces the episode's special guest judge and culinary royalty, Nigella Lawson.

As well as having to cook a venison dish, the final four amateur chefs also have to prepare a trifle.

MasterChef USA can be seen on W at 7pm each night this week, with the two-part finale on Thursday and Friday following the episode filmed in Hatfield.