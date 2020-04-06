Lockdown laughs for parents launched by Bring Your Own Baby comedy organisers

Organisers of Bring Your Own Baby are launching a new online comedy show during the coronavirus pandemic.

BYOB, which hosts comedy gigs for parents and their babies at Hertford Theatre, will be bringing you Lockdown Laughs for Parents.

The virtual comedy show for mums and dads on lockdown starts on Thursday, April 9 at 8.30pm.

Comedians will be streaming live on Bring Your Own Baby’s Facebook page and the comedy club’s YouTube channel every Thursday during lockdown.

BYOB founders Carly Smallman and Alyssa Kyria are joined this week by award-winning Scott Bennett and hilarious mum on lockdown Esther Manito.

They say on the BYOB website: “The show is going to be interactive.

“We will be reading out your funny lockdown stories and getting you all involved, as well as bringing you awesome comedy, with a brand new line-up every week.”

So put the kids to bed, get a drink, grab a seat and get ready to have a giggle.

The show is free to watch but donations are welcome at http://www.paypal.me/BringYourOwnBaby

Visit https://byobcomedy.com for more on Bring Your Own Baby Comedy.