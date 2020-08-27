From shock and denial to fear and anger – an episode by episode guide to I Hate Suzie

Billie Piper stars in a bold Sky original drama I Hate Suzie about the moment in life when the mask slips. Picture: Sky UK / Des Willie ©Sky UK Limited.

Former Doctor Who favourite Billie Piper stars as someone in serious hot water in I Hate Suzie.

New Billie Piper series I Hate Suzie can be seen on Sky Atlantic from August 27. Picture: Sky UK New Billie Piper series I Hate Suzie can be seen on Sky Atlantic from August 27. Picture: Sky UK

With all eight episodes available to watch on Sky Atlantic from today (August 27), Billie plays a former teen star turned actress whose life implodes after she is hacked and private pictures are leaked to the public.

Spoiler alert: here’s an episode by episode guide to the eight-part new Sky original drama.

• Episode 1 - Shock

Fresh from winning the role of an ageing Princess who refuses to grow up in an upcoming Disney movie, Suzie Pickles (Piper) is living in an idyllic home in the country with her son, Frank, and husband Cob.

All seems well, until Suzie discovers compromising photos have been hacked from her phone.

Her best friend and manager Naomi arrives to do damage limitation.

Cob, however, sees the photos. And Suzie’s apparently perfect life spectacularly implodes.

• Episode 2 - Denial

Fresh from the photo hack, Suzie and Cob are now living separately, but trying to keep up appearances for their son.

Suzie is booked for a convention, and her manager Naomi encourages her to charm the fans of early 2000s sci-fi hit, Quo Vadis.

But when a journalist confronts Suzie with some uncomfortable truths about the photos, Suzie and Naomi realise their plan to deny may have made things worse.

They later party to forget with fellow fantasy star Ben Detroit (Dexter Fletcher).

• Episode 3 - Fear

Working to save her marriage, Suzie agrees that maybe working with the man in question isn’t the best idea, as Cob demands she quits her role on Nazi Zombie show AfterDeath.

Suzie finds her privacy invaded once again, but this time with the added fear of endangering her family, as her address is printed for all to see, stalkers and fans alike.

• Episode 4 - Shame

Suzie gives a disastrous interview, in an attempt to present an unashamed and strong front against the hackers.

Meanwhile, Naomi is in hardcore damage control mode, using every trick in the book to get herself in front of the Disney bosses and save Suzie’s chances of being a Disney Princess.

• Episode 5 – Bargaining

Suzie finds herself in further hot water, when Cob’s internet trawling and fights with trolls reveals further indiscretions hidden within the pictures.

Just wanting everything to be OK with her family, and a fresh new start with Disney, Suzie takes up prayer, promising to be a good wife and mother.

However, a dinner with the producers of ‘AfterDeath’ to get out of her contract, doesn’t go to plan and Cob finally comes face to face with his arch-rival and competitor, Carter.

• Episode 6 – Guilt

Suzie is on the lookout for a career change as she auditions for new musical ‘A Party for Monica Lewinsky’.

Suzie and Naomi make the reluctant pilgrimage back to their hometown, where Suzie must face her family in their entirety as they gather for younger sister Archie’s wedding.

Family politics come to light as Suzie’s frustration with mum Karen (Lorraine Ashbourne) and strained relationship with father (Phil Daniels) comes to a head.

• Episode 7 – Anger

Attempting to make her mark on theatre, Suzie and Naomi attend visionary director Hal Holloway’s press night.

But Suzie comes face to face with the other woman, Carter’s glamorous wife Genevieve.

With Frank’s birthday party to prep for, but also Hal’s theatre workshop/audition to attend, on the same day, Suzie is starting the feel the strain.

Anger takes over, and Suzie loses her cool.

• Episode 8 – Acceptance

Suzie has to come to terms with her situation.

With no career options, a fall out with her friend, and tensions with her husband and child, now the pictures are splashed across the newspapers in all their glory.

Suzie tries to take some control and gain perspective by becoming the narrator of her own story.

She is up against the clock to make some big decisions and finally find some peace and acceptance.

