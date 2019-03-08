Eighth Hertford Food & Drink Festival to cook up a storm in county town

There will be plenty of demos at the Hertford Food & Drink Festival. Picture: Steve Beeston Steve Beeston

A feast for foodies will be on the menu in Hertford this weekend.

Cheers! The Hertford Food & Drink Festival returns from Friday, October 11 to Sunday, October 13. Picture: Steve Beeston Cheers! The Hertford Food & Drink Festival returns from Friday, October 11 to Sunday, October 13. Picture: Steve Beeston

The eighth Hertford Food & Drink Festival will be held throughout the county town from Friday, October 11 to Sunday, October 13.

The festival kicks off at 4pm on Friday with the Street Food Heroes food market in Salisbury Square, and closes with the Hertford Castle Beer and World Food Festival on Sunday from noon to 6pm.

The gastronomic extravaganza is sponsored by McMullen's Brewery and Clover Kitchens.

Councillor Jane Sartin, Hertford Town Council's development and leisure committee chairman, said: "The programme for the Hertford Food and Drink Festival is looking the best yet.

Sample great food at the Hertford Food & Drink Festival 2019. Picture: Steve Beeston Sample great food at the Hertford Food & Drink Festival 2019. Picture: Steve Beeston

"There will be plenty of reasons to visit Hertford town centre over the course of the Festival, and I'd encourage everyone to check out the full programme to make sure you don't miss out on the cookery demonstrations, tastings, discounts and special events taking place."

The event is expanding year on year, with more local traders and businesses getting involved with the three-day festival.

On Friday, venues around the town will be running in-house events including an evening of sliders and wines at The Old Barge (booking essential), the Autumn Beer Festival at The Old Cross Tavern, Ilvino Café is offering free cannoli with every order, and Mudlarks has a special food and drink menu of the day.

McMullens will also be hosting its annual Pop-Up Top Table event at the brewery, which includes a five course meal (booking essential).

Hertford Food & Drink Festival returns from Friday, October 11 to Sunday, October 13. Picture: Steve Beeston Hertford Food & Drink Festival returns from Friday, October 11 to Sunday, October 13. Picture: Steve Beeston

On Saturday, cookery demonstrations on the Clover Kitchen stage will take place in Parliament Square.

Local comedian and food blogger Alistair Barrie will be hosting the jam-packed programme of cookery demonstrations.

Alistair will be interviewing other chefs and mixologists while they demonstrate their culinary skills.

In addition to the cookery demonstrations, the mayor of Hertford will be running the children's cake decorating competition, there will be food markets in the town centre, and McMullens will hold an open day and running brewery tours throughout the day.

McMullen Brewery is involved in the Hertford Food & Drink Festival. Picture: Steve Beeston McMullen Brewery is involved in the Hertford Food & Drink Festival. Picture: Steve Beeston

Many of the bars, restaurants and cafes in the town centre are also celebrating the food festivities.

Hertford Cake Co is offering 20 per cent off everything on display when presented with a copy of the events programme, speciality pastas made by the in-house chefs will be available at Giambrione's Deli, and you can join in the cooking frenzy at Hertford Library, where you can flick through lots of recipe books to get inspired.

Turkish Kitchen is offering free mixed meze all day with any main course ordered, Serendipity has free tea or coffee with any breakfast ordered off the menu, and the Six Templars is offering pizza and beer tasting on the Sunday of the event.

On Sunday, visitors can also attend the Hertford Castle Beer & World Food Festival, with free entry from noon to 6pm.

The Hertford Food & Drink Festival will also include live music. Picture: Steve Beeston The Hertford Food & Drink Festival will also include live music. Picture: Steve Beeston

Over 15 world food stands will be cooking up a feast on the castle lawn, there will be live music, a castle open day until 4pm, and a large beer marquee until 6pm.

The beer marquee will showcase an extensive range of local ales and ciders, as well as over 50 varieties of gins, Pimm's and German beers and craft ales.

Exclusively this year, there will also be a vegan ale from local Hertford brewery Gold Bear.

There are many more activities and events planned throughout the festival weekend, which are covered in the Hertford Food and Drink Festival programme, which is available to pick up from Hertford Town and Tourist Information Centre or available to download from www.hertford.gov.uk/events