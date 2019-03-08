Advanced search

Eighth Hertford Food & Drink Festival to cook up a storm in county town

PUBLISHED: 13:08 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:08 07 October 2019

There will be plenty of demos at the Hertford Food & Drink Festival. Picture: Steve Beeston

There will be plenty of demos at the Hertford Food & Drink Festival. Picture: Steve Beeston

Steve Beeston

A feast for foodies will be on the menu in Hertford this weekend.

Cheers! The Hertford Food & Drink Festival returns from Friday, October 11 to Sunday, October 13. Picture: Steve BeestonCheers! The Hertford Food & Drink Festival returns from Friday, October 11 to Sunday, October 13. Picture: Steve Beeston

The eighth Hertford Food & Drink Festival will be held throughout the county town from Friday, October 11 to Sunday, October 13.

The festival kicks off at 4pm on Friday with the Street Food Heroes food market in Salisbury Square, and closes with the Hertford Castle Beer and World Food Festival on Sunday from noon to 6pm.

The gastronomic extravaganza is sponsored by McMullen's Brewery and Clover Kitchens.

Councillor Jane Sartin, Hertford Town Council's development and leisure committee chairman, said: "The programme for the Hertford Food and Drink Festival is looking the best yet.

Sample great food at the Hertford Food & Drink Festival 2019. Picture: Steve BeestonSample great food at the Hertford Food & Drink Festival 2019. Picture: Steve Beeston

"There will be plenty of reasons to visit Hertford town centre over the course of the Festival, and I'd encourage everyone to check out the full programme to make sure you don't miss out on the cookery demonstrations, tastings, discounts and special events taking place."

The event is expanding year on year, with more local traders and businesses getting involved with the three-day festival.

On Friday, venues around the town will be running in-house events including an evening of sliders and wines at The Old Barge (booking essential), the Autumn Beer Festival at The Old Cross Tavern, Ilvino Café is offering free cannoli with every order, and Mudlarks has a special food and drink menu of the day.

McMullens will also be hosting its annual Pop-Up Top Table event at the brewery, which includes a five course meal (booking essential).

Hertford Food & Drink Festival returns from Friday, October 11 to Sunday, October 13. Picture: Steve BeestonHertford Food & Drink Festival returns from Friday, October 11 to Sunday, October 13. Picture: Steve Beeston

On Saturday, cookery demonstrations on the Clover Kitchen stage will take place in Parliament Square.

Local comedian and food blogger Alistair Barrie will be hosting the jam-packed programme of cookery demonstrations.

Alistair will be interviewing other chefs and mixologists while they demonstrate their culinary skills.

In addition to the cookery demonstrations, the mayor of Hertford will be running the children's cake decorating competition, there will be food markets in the town centre, and McMullens will hold an open day and running brewery tours throughout the day.

McMullen Brewery is involved in the Hertford Food & Drink Festival. Picture: Steve BeestonMcMullen Brewery is involved in the Hertford Food & Drink Festival. Picture: Steve Beeston

Many of the bars, restaurants and cafes in the town centre are also celebrating the food festivities.

Hertford Cake Co is offering 20 per cent off everything on display when presented with a copy of the events programme, speciality pastas made by the in-house chefs will be available at Giambrione's Deli, and you can join in the cooking frenzy at Hertford Library, where you can flick through lots of recipe books to get inspired.

Turkish Kitchen is offering free mixed meze all day with any main course ordered, Serendipity has free tea or coffee with any breakfast ordered off the menu, and the Six Templars is offering pizza and beer tasting on the Sunday of the event.

On Sunday, visitors can also attend the Hertford Castle Beer & World Food Festival, with free entry from noon to 6pm.

The Hertford Food & Drink Festival will also include live music. Picture: Steve BeestonThe Hertford Food & Drink Festival will also include live music. Picture: Steve Beeston

Over 15 world food stands will be cooking up a feast on the castle lawn, there will be live music, a castle open day until 4pm, and a large beer marquee until 6pm.

The beer marquee will showcase an extensive range of local ales and ciders, as well as over 50 varieties of gins, Pimm's and German beers and craft ales.

Exclusively this year, there will also be a vegan ale from local Hertford brewery Gold Bear.

There are many more activities and events planned throughout the festival weekend, which are covered in the Hertford Food and Drink Festival programme, which is available to pick up from Hertford Town and Tourist Information Centre or available to download from www.hertford.gov.uk/events

Raise a glass at the Hertford Castle Beer & World Food Festival which forms part of this year's Hertford Food & Drink Festival. Picture: Steve BeestonRaise a glass at the Hertford Castle Beer & World Food Festival which forms part of this year's Hertford Food & Drink Festival. Picture: Steve Beeston

Topic Tags:

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Suspected body found in woodland just outside Stevenage

A suspected body has been found in Norton Green woodland off of Chadwell Road near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson

Over 300 homes could be built by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council-owned housing company

The new Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council housing company could cost £77 million. Picture: Pixabay.

Armed police called as suspected Welwyn Garden City knifeman arrested

Herts officers, including an armed policing unit, were called at 6.25pm yesterday to Cole Green Lane in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant

BBC documentary examines how Welwyn Garden City was influenced by eugenics

Dr. Sue Currell and Angela Saini in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: BBC

Shohfah-El Israel jailed for minimum 17 years for murder of Hatfield student Joy Morgan

Shohfah-El Israel has been found guilty of murdering Hatfield student Joy Morgan and been sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in prison. Picture: Herts Police

Most Read

Suspected body found in woodland just outside Stevenage

A suspected body has been found in Norton Green woodland off of Chadwell Road near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson

Over 300 homes could be built by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council-owned housing company

The new Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council housing company could cost £77 million. Picture: Pixabay.

Armed police called as suspected Welwyn Garden City knifeman arrested

Herts officers, including an armed policing unit, were called at 6.25pm yesterday to Cole Green Lane in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant

BBC documentary examines how Welwyn Garden City was influenced by eugenics

Dr. Sue Currell and Angela Saini in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: BBC

Shohfah-El Israel jailed for minimum 17 years for murder of Hatfield student Joy Morgan

Shohfah-El Israel has been found guilty of murdering Hatfield student Joy Morgan and been sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in prison. Picture: Herts Police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Eighth Hertford Food & Drink Festival to cook up a storm in county town

There will be plenty of demos at the Hertford Food & Drink Festival. Picture: Steve Beeston

Welwyn Hatfield van owners urged to be vigilant after rise in thefts

There has been a rise in thefts from vans in the Welwyn Hatfield area. Picture: Wikipedia Commons

Heady heights for Potters Bar as Cambridge win lifts them higher than ever before

Graham Abrey was at the double for Potters Bar against Cambridge City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Better from Welwyn Garden City but Bedworth clash ends in drab draw

Jay Rolfe returned to bolster the Welwyn Garden City defence against Bedworth. Picture: TGS PHOTO

Elliott Obatoyinbo ready to keep grasping all the chances offered to him by Saracens

Former Old Albanian pair Elliott Obatoyinbo and Reuben Bird-Tulloch (right) were on opposite sides as Saracens beat Northampton Saints in the Premiership Rugby Cup. Picture: KARYN HADDON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists