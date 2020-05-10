Video

Six movies filmed in Welwyn Hatfield being screened on TV this week

The "five musketeers" in The World's End, which was partly filmed in Welwyn Garden City. Archant

Stuck in lockdown at home with nothing to watch? Here’s six films being screened on TV this week which were filmed on location in Welwyn Hatfield.

From Sherlock Holmes to Hot Fuzz and Brighton Rock to Jack Ryan, a wide range of films have been shot on location in Welwyn Hatfield over the years.

Here’s six movies on TV this week which feature scenes filmed in the borough.

1 Sherlock Holmes

Director Guy Ritchie was born in Hatfield and the man behind Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels returned to his hometown to film scenes of his dynamic take on Sherlock Holmes.

Being shown on ITV2 at 8pm this evening (Sunday, May 10), Sherlock Holmes stars Robert Downey Jr as Arthur Conan Doyle’s most famous character, and Jude Law as his stalwart partner Watson.

The action adventure was partly filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Look out for the Long Gallery with its gold ceiling when Downey Jr’s eccentric detective meets Sir Thomas Rotheram, played by James Fox, at the headquarters of the Temple of the Four Orders.

2 Brighton Rock

This 1947 adaptation of Graham Greene’s novel was shot at Associated British Picture Corporation (ABPC) Welwyn Studios in Broadwater Road, Welwyn Garden City.

The movie charts the fall of small-time gang leader Pinkie Brown, a razor-wielding, psychopathic hoodlum played by Richard Attenborough.

Pinkie murders a journalist and charms a waitress Rose (Carol Marsh) into providing him with an alibi.

Directed by John Boulting, you can watch this classic British movie on Talking Pictures TV – Freeview 81, Sky 328, Virgin 445 – on Monday, May 11 at 7.10pm.

3 Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

St John's Church in Hatfield was used for filming of Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit in Hatfield. Picture: Archant. St John's Church in Hatfield was used for filming of Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit in Hatfield. Picture: Archant.

You wouldn’t expect a spy thriller set in America and Russia to come to Hatfield.

However, the Kenneth Branagh directed Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit did exactly that in.

Scenes for the movie starring Chris Pine, Kevin Costner, Branagh and Keira Knightley were shot in the Hilltop area of the town in 2012.

Based on the character created by author Tom Clancy, Chris Pine plays a young covert C.I.A. analyst who uncovers a Russian plot to crash the US economy with a terrorist attack.

The distinctive St John’s Church in Hatfield doubles for Russian Orthodox church St Uriel the Archangel, where the Russian ‘Lamentations’ operation is activated in the movie, with the High Views shops also converted into Dearborn, Michigan.

Setting up for filming of Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit in Hatfield. Picture: Archant. Setting up for filming of Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit in Hatfield. Picture: Archant.

You can see Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit on Film4 on Monday, May 11 at 9pm.

4 The Favourite

There’s another chance to see Olivia Colman’s Oscar-winning performance as Queen Anne in this bawdy tale of royal intrigue on Tuesday, May 12 at 8pm on movie channel Sky Drama.

Around 85 per cent of the period black comedy directed by Yorgos Lanthimos was shot on location at Hatfield House, with the Hertfordshire stately home used for scenes in the Long Gallery and Marble Hall, while the estate’s gardens also get a starring role.

The Favourite stars Olivia Colman as Queen Anne, Rachel Weisz as Sarah Churchill, Duchess of Marlborough, and Emma Stone as Abigail. Picture: 20th Century Fox The Favourite stars Olivia Colman as Queen Anne, Rachel Weisz as Sarah Churchill, Duchess of Marlborough, and Emma Stone as Abigail. Picture: 20th Century Fox

While former Broadchurch and Peep Show star Colman bagged an Academy Award, co-stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz also bagged Oscar nominations as servant Abigail and Lady Sarah Churchill, the Duchess of Marlborough, respectively.

The film’s certainly not for everyone’s tastes, but it still won the 2019 BAFTA for Best British Film.

5 Hot Fuzz

The second movie in Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg’s so-called Cornetto trilogy – following zombie flick Shaun of the Dead – was filmed in both Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield.

Pegg stars as high-achieving policeman Nicholas Angel who relocates to a sleepy country village where he teams up with PC Danny Butterman, played by Nick Frost.

Eagle-eyed viewers will recognise the inside of the Barn Theatre, WGC, where the leads in a poorly acted homage to Romeo and Juliet ‘murder Bill Shakespeare’, as Pegg and Frost watch open-mouthed from the auditorium.

Members of the Barn played extras in the theatre scenes of this buddy cop comedy movie.

The model village of Sandford was built in the grounds of Hatfield House, with the Hertfordshire stately home just visible in the distance.

Following a car chase through part of the Hatfield estate, Timothy Dalton’s character, supermarket manager Simon Skinner, ends up impaled through the jaw on a miniature church steeple in the model village.

Hot Fuzz can be seen on Friday, May 15 at 9.50pm on movie channel Sky Comedy – Sky 308, Virgin 408.

It is followed by The World’s End, which brings us on to...

6. The World’s End

While movie crews were in Hatfield filming Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit in 2012, Welwyn Garden City was taken over by aliens for filming of Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg’s third and final instalment of their Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy.

Simon Pegg being filmed in Welwyn Garden City town centre during The World's End shoot. Picture: Alan Davies Simon Pegg being filmed in Welwyn Garden City town centre during The World's End shoot. Picture: Alan Davies

In The World’s End, five friends – played by Pegg, Nick Frost, Martin Freeman, Paddy Considine and Eddie Marsan – reunite for an epic pub crawl, only to find their hometown of Newton Haven has changed.

Welwyn Garden City pubs feature in Newton Haven’s ‘Golden Mile’ in the beer-fuelled apocalyptic sci-fi comedy, as does The Parkway and Howardsgate.

While being based at Elstree Studios, scenes were also filmed in the grounds of Hatfield House.

You can watch The World’s End on Friday, May 15 on Sky Comedy from 11.55pm.

A huge statue in Howardsgate for the filming of Simon Pegg movie The World's End in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture: Alan Davies A huge statue in Howardsgate for the filming of Simon Pegg movie The World's End in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture: Alan Davies