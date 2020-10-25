Elstree Studios joins Creative England’s new Filming in England Partnership

Elstree Studios Archant

Hertfordshire’s world famous Elstree Studios has become the first studio to join Creative England’s new Filming in England Partnership.

Roger Morris, managing director of Elstree Studios. Picture: Elstree Studios Roger Morris, managing director of Elstree Studios. Picture: Elstree Studios

Creative England this week launched its new Filming in England website, a directory for film and TV productions looking to shoot outside of London in the UK.

The website provides regional maps and studio guides, location galleries and helpful production resources.

Hayley Armstrong, head of production services at Creative England, said: “We are delighted to launch the new Filming in England website and hope that it will prove to be a valuable resource for film production companies the world over.

“With production activity resuming, and the launch of the Film & TV Production Restart Scheme, it has never been more important to showcase the incredible scope of locations and filming expertise we have on offer in England.

“From Star Wars to The Crown, Paddington to Peaky Blinders, England’s stunning scenery, experienced crew and world class studios, like Elstree Studios, make it one of the best places in the world to film.”

Locally, Hatfield House and Knebworth House are both film-friendly locations for production crews.

Recent Netflix hits Enola Holmes and Rebecca were both partly shot on location at Lord Salisbury’s home in Hatfield, while scenes of Sky Original movie The Secret Garden featuring Colin Firth were filmed at Knebworth House.

The website coincides with the launch of the new Filming in England Partnership, which works to connect different organisations from studios to local authorities and film offices, to ensure that England has the most film-friendly environment possible.

Hertsmere Borough Council-owned Elstree is the first studio to officially register as a member of the Filming in England Partnership and fully supports both the partnership and website as an excellent initiative for the film and TV industry.

Roger Morris, Elstree Studios’ managing director, said: “I cannot emphasise enough the importance of the initiatives taken by Creative England to make Filming in England information easy to access.

“Their team is without doubt the most knowledgeable film production resource if you wish to make a film or TV production in England.”

Five years ago Hertfordshire’s district and borough councils signed a film friendly charter, making it easier for productions to be made in the county.

Creative England’s south east office is based on site at Elstree, and studio managers have worked with the organisation on many projects.

Hayley Armstrong added: “We are delighted to announce our new Filming in England Partnership that includes Elstree Studios as a joined member.

“Working in partnership with film offices, local authorities, organisations and studios across the country, we know that by working together, we can help the sector bounce back from the effects of the ongoing pandemic and maintain England’s reputation as one of the best locations in the world.”

Elstree Studios has a range of film and TV studios from 3,000sq ft to 16,000sq ft, with the George Lucas Stage being one of the tallest in Europe with a height of 50ft.

Internationally famous acts such as Robbie Williams, Kylie, Rihanna, Take That and One Direction have found these stages ideal for their tour rehearsals, enabling them to fit a full-size stadium stage and lighting grid.

Not only are major television shows produced at Elstree such as the latest Strictly Come Dancing series for BBC and The Voice for ITV but also feature films such as The Danish Girl starring Eddie Redmayne and Alicia Vikander, Paddington with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Bonneville, World War Z starring Brad Pitt, and, of course, the Oscar-winning The King’s Speech.

Netflix series The Crown is also based at Elstree.

Elstree also offers workshops, green screen facilities, extensive production offices, dressing rooms, wardrobe and make-up rooms, plus 40 onsite media related support services from lighting to post production and special effects.

Two new soundstages are to be built on the site of the former Big Brother house.

For more information about Filming in England, visit www.filminginengland.co.uk

More about the partnership can be found at www.filminginengland.co.uk/partnership/