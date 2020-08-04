Advanced search

Elstree Studios congratulates Strictly Come Dancing and The Crown

PUBLISHED: 20:41 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 20:46 04 August 2020

Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret in the third series of The Crown. Picture: Sophie Mutevelian

Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret in the third series of The Crown. Picture: Sophie Mutevelian

Sophie Mutevelian

It has been a week of celebration for BAFTA-winning Strictly Come Dancing and the Emmy-nominated The Crown – two of the biggest shows produced on site at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire.

Olivia Colman playing Queen Elizabeth in the third series of The Crown. Picture: Sophie Mutevelian / NetflixOlivia Colman playing Queen Elizabeth in the third series of The Crown. Picture: Sophie Mutevelian / Netflix

BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing won BAFTA awards for Entertainment Programme and Entertainment Craft Team 2020.

Strictly Come Dancing is filmed in Elstree Studios’ George Lucas Stage 2.

A spokesperson for Elstree Studios said: “We look forward to welcoming them back safely later this year for another fantastic series.”

Elsewhere this week, Netflix and Left Bank Pictures’ The Crown was nominated for 13 Emmy Awards, including the awards for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress for a Drama Series, and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.

Oscar winner Olivia Colman is up for the best actress gong for her performance as Queen Elizabeth II.

Co-star Helena Bonham Carter is nominated in the supporting actress category for her portrayal of Princess Margaret.

The Crown has been based at Elstree Studios since 2015, and season three was released last November.

“We are pleased to be continuing to host them on site for their future series,” said a spokesperson for Elstree Studios, which is owned by Hertsmere Borough Council.

Roger Morris, Elstree Studios’ managing director, said: “We are very proud that the top UK entertainment show, Strictly Come Dancing, and the top international drama series, The Crown, are both made at Elstree Studios.

“They are just two of the numerous successful TV shows, dramas and feature films that have been made at Elstree Studios that over the years have won Oscars, BAFTAs and Emmys.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

One in five Hertfordshire NHS staff have coronavirus antibodies

At West Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust  which operates Watford General Hospital (pictured)  34 per cent of the 2,790 staff tested were found to be positive for the COVID-19 antibody. Picture: Danny Loo

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar residents feel let down by plans to scrap Cockfosters car park

Cockfosters station. Supplied by Kate Bishop

New food waste caddy to be given to Welwyn Hatfield residents

Woman putting banana peel in recycling bio bin in the kitchen cabinet. Person in the house separating waste. Different trash can with colorful garbage bags.

Family’s dismay as Lexi, 9, suffers hypoglycaemic attack at Splashlands in front of frustrated crowd

Welwyn Garden City residents had been waiting for Splashlands for a long time. Picture: Kevin Lines

‘Real gentleman’ and Potters Bar community stalwart dies

Brian Hamshere has died at the Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Ann Wood

Most Read

One in five Hertfordshire NHS staff have coronavirus antibodies

At West Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust  which operates Watford General Hospital (pictured)  34 per cent of the 2,790 staff tested were found to be positive for the COVID-19 antibody. Picture: Danny Loo

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar residents feel let down by plans to scrap Cockfosters car park

Cockfosters station. Supplied by Kate Bishop

New food waste caddy to be given to Welwyn Hatfield residents

Woman putting banana peel in recycling bio bin in the kitchen cabinet. Person in the house separating waste. Different trash can with colorful garbage bags.

Family’s dismay as Lexi, 9, suffers hypoglycaemic attack at Splashlands in front of frustrated crowd

Welwyn Garden City residents had been waiting for Splashlands for a long time. Picture: Kevin Lines

‘Real gentleman’ and Potters Bar community stalwart dies

Brian Hamshere has died at the Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Ann Wood

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Elstree Studios congratulates Strictly Come Dancing and The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret in the third series of The Crown. Picture: Sophie Mutevelian

Family’s dismay as Lexi, 9, suffers hypoglycaemic attack at Splashlands in front of frustrated crowd

Welwyn Garden City residents had been waiting for Splashlands for a long time. Picture: Kevin Lines

Meet the incredible 5-year-old whose cycling raised £25k for Letchworth hospice

Betty-Leigh Allinson's final fundraising cycle, which has raised more than £25,000 for Letchworth's Garden House Hospice. Picture: Terry Linton

Derby joy for Knebworth Park as their young guns get better of Stevenage

Gareth Jones grabbed four wickets for Knebworth Park against Stevenage. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Walk-in tickets on sale for Pub in the Park’s drive in Garden Party at Knebworth

Rick Astley will play Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Knebworth House. Picture: supplied by Switched On