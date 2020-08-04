Elstree Studios congratulates Strictly Come Dancing and The Crown
PUBLISHED: 20:41 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 20:46 04 August 2020
Sophie Mutevelian
It has been a week of celebration for BAFTA-winning Strictly Come Dancing and the Emmy-nominated The Crown – two of the biggest shows produced on site at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire.
BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing won BAFTA awards for Entertainment Programme and Entertainment Craft Team 2020.
Strictly Come Dancing is filmed in Elstree Studios’ George Lucas Stage 2.
A spokesperson for Elstree Studios said: “We look forward to welcoming them back safely later this year for another fantastic series.”
Elsewhere this week, Netflix and Left Bank Pictures’ The Crown was nominated for 13 Emmy Awards, including the awards for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress for a Drama Series, and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.
Oscar winner Olivia Colman is up for the best actress gong for her performance as Queen Elizabeth II.
Co-star Helena Bonham Carter is nominated in the supporting actress category for her portrayal of Princess Margaret.
The Crown has been based at Elstree Studios since 2015, and season three was released last November.
“We are pleased to be continuing to host them on site for their future series,” said a spokesperson for Elstree Studios, which is owned by Hertsmere Borough Council.
Roger Morris, Elstree Studios’ managing director, said: “We are very proud that the top UK entertainment show, Strictly Come Dancing, and the top international drama series, The Crown, are both made at Elstree Studios.
“They are just two of the numerous successful TV shows, dramas and feature films that have been made at Elstree Studios that over the years have won Oscars, BAFTAs and Emmys.”
