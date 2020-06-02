Advanced search

Production starts again at Elstree Studios

PUBLISHED: 09:34 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:55 02 June 2020

A paramedic at Elstree Studios checking a visitor's temperature. Picture: Elstree Studios

A paramedic at Elstree Studios checking a visitor's temperature. Picture: Elstree Studios

Elstree Studios

Production starts again at Elstree Studios today for the first time in more than two month.

New social distancing measures at Elstree Studios. Picture: Elstree StudiosNew social distancing measures at Elstree Studios. Picture: Elstree Studios

The Hertsmere Borough Council owned studios undertakes its first production on June 2 since the lockdown in March.

Although Elstree Studios did not close during the lockdown, access was restricted to those working on site and studio administrative staff worked from home.

Strict protective measures have been put in place for those returning to work on the Elstree Studios site.

These include the wearing of masks or face coverings, social distancing, and temperature checking by a paramedic at the front gate entrance.

Roger Morris, managing director of Elstree Studios, said: “We intend to keep Elstree Studios a safe working environment for all our clients and tenants, it is important to get our industry back to work, but safely.

“Many employed in the film and TV industry are freelance and they have been hit particularly badly and unfortunately the financial support arrangements provided for them by the Government are hard for many of them to obtain.”

The creative industries are a powerhouse for the UK economy, providing the nation with over £100 billion last year and many thousands of jobs.

Elstree Studios recommends that all of its production clients implement the directives circulated by the BFC, BFI, BECTU and the Production Guild regarding COVID-19.

Hatfield Asda shut down: Woman dies following cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Hatfield Asda ‘evacuated’ after reports of person in cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Old Debenhams building for sale with planning permission for 27 flats

The old Debenhams building is up for sale. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Coronavirus: ‘Hertfordshire schools not safe to expand opening on Monday’

The National Education Union and UNISON are calling for the expanded opening of Hertfordshire schools on Monday to be delayed, so more time can be spent putting measures in place to protect children and staff from coronavirus. Picture: Pixabay

More than 90 per cent of Hertfordshire primary schools reopen for more pupils

The majority of Herts schools reopened for more pupils this morning. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

