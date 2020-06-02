Production starts again at Elstree Studios

Production starts again at Elstree Studios today for the first time in more than two month.

The Hertsmere Borough Council owned studios undertakes its first production on June 2 since the lockdown in March.

Although Elstree Studios did not close during the lockdown, access was restricted to those working on site and studio administrative staff worked from home.

Strict protective measures have been put in place for those returning to work on the Elstree Studios site.

These include the wearing of masks or face coverings, social distancing, and temperature checking by a paramedic at the front gate entrance.

Roger Morris, managing director of Elstree Studios, said: “We intend to keep Elstree Studios a safe working environment for all our clients and tenants, it is important to get our industry back to work, but safely.

“Many employed in the film and TV industry are freelance and they have been hit particularly badly and unfortunately the financial support arrangements provided for them by the Government are hard for many of them to obtain.”

The creative industries are a powerhouse for the UK economy, providing the nation with over £100 billion last year and many thousands of jobs.

Elstree Studios recommends that all of its production clients implement the directives circulated by the BFC, BFI, BECTU and the Production Guild regarding COVID-19.