Two new super stages to be built at Elstree Studios

The two new stages at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood will be built on the former Big Brother site. The current George Lucas stages are behind the new stages in the artist's impression. Picture: Elstree Studios Elstree Studios

Two new super stages are to be built at the Hertsmere Borough Council-owned film and TV studios where Strictly Come Dancing and The Crown are made.

Outside the George Lucas Stage at Elstree Studios. Picture: Elstree Studios Outside the George Lucas Stage at Elstree Studios. Picture: Elstree Studios

Elstree Studios is to expand with new stages to be built on the former site used by the Big Brother house.

Big Brother finished in early 2019. The reality show's home at Elstree Studios was the old water tank where classic films such as Moby Dick and The Dam Busters were filmed.

Elstree Studios is planning to build two new super stages similar to the nearby George Lucas stages, which are popular with their film and television clients.

Roger Morris, managing director of Elstree Studios, said: "The building of the new stages is to fulfil client demand at Elstree Studios.

An aerial shot of the George Lucas Stage at Elstree Studios. Picture: Elstree Studios An aerial shot of the George Lucas Stage at Elstree Studios. Picture: Elstree Studios

"We already have a number of clients who have confirmed interest in hiring the stages once they are built."

Unlike movie studios from the Golden Age of Hollywood, Elstree Studios does not make or finance films.

It is a production facility and provides space for filmmakers and TV crews, with clients booking studio time, much like guests booking a room at a hotel.

In recent years major feature films such as The Danish Girl starring Eddie Redmayne and Alicia Vikander, Paddington starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Bonneville, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows starring Jude Law and Robert Downey Jnr, and Under The Skin starring Scarlett Johansson were filmed at Elstree.

The George Lucas Stage at Elstree Studios, Picture: Alan Davies The George Lucas Stage at Elstree Studios, Picture: Alan Davies

World War Z starring Brad Pitt and the award-winning The King's Speech starring Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush and Helena Bonham Carter were also based at the studios.

The original Star Wars and Indiana Jones trilogies were also made at Elstree in the 1970s and 1980s.

Elstree's success also provides an economic boost to the surrounding area, with productions being filmed on location in Hertfordshire at venues such as Knebworth House and Hatfield House.

Elstree Studios is currently home to BBC show Strictly Come Dancing, hit Netflix series The Crown and BBC Studioworks.

Celebrity Juice, A League of Their Own, The Chase and Pointless are all recorded at Elstree.

Roger Morris added: "The Studios have enjoyed great success in the last 10 years and the freeing up of the Big Brother space has opened up a great opportunity.

"The stages will be suitable for both film and high-end television use.

"We have plans to build more stages at the Elstree Studios site as space becomes available."

Elstree Studios currently has a range of film and TV studios from 3,000sq ft to 16,000sq ft, with the George Lucas stages being one of the tallest in Europe with a height of 50ft.

Internationally famous acts such as Robbie Williams, Kylie, Rihanna, Take That, Muse and Foo Fighters have all used these, with the stages ideal for their tour rehearsals, enabling them to fit a full-size stadium stage and lighting grid.

The two new stages at the Shenley Road site in Borehamwood will be available in 2020.

Planning applications have been submitted to Hertsmere Borough Council.

For more on Elstree Studios, visit www.elstreestudios.co.uk